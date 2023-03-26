First Agniveer batch to hold Passing Out Parade on March 28

The first batch of soldiers recruited under the Agnipath scheme will successfully complete its training with Passing Out Parade on March 28 at INS Chilka. Traditionally held in the morning hours, the first-of-its-kind POP for Agniveers will be held after sunset.

Navy’s chief of personnel Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi interacting with women Agniveers at INS Chilka (Photo: Indian Navy)

A total of 2,600 Agniveers, including 273 women soldiers, have completed their 16-week training programme in the Indian Navy.

Here are 10 things to know about the Agniveer Passing Out Parade:

The Passing Out Parade of the first Agniveer batch can be watched online on Indian Navy's official YouTube channel and Instagram page. Likewise, the Doordarshan Network will also broadcast the ceremony live. For the first time, the POP will be conducted after sunset at Odisha's INS Chilka on March 28. The POP will mark the successful completion of around 2,600 Agniveers after a 16-month ab-initio training in areas including service, academic and outdoor. The first also have those who participated in the Indian Navy Republic Day parade contingent at the Kartavya Path on January 26. The parade will take place under the presence of sportswomen, senior naval officers and eminent veteran sailors. Main guests of the event will also include PT Usha, former captain of Indian women's cricket team Mithali Raj. Senior naval officers including reviewing officer of POP Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief and Southern Naval Command will also attend the event. Awards under various categories will also be presented to deserving Agniveers by chief guest Naval Staff Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar. The Indian Navy will also award ‘General Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy’ for the ‘Woman Agniveer Trainee Standing First in Overall Order of Merit’ to deserving women Agniveers. The awards to women Agniveers will be presented by the daughters of India's first Chief of Defence Staff.

