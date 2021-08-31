Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
First case of AY.12 sub-lineage of Delta variant in Pauri Garhwal: Check details

The number of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district rose to 15 after a fresh case was reported on Monday, said the district health department.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Dehradun.(ANI File Photo)

Pauri Garhwal distrcit in Uttarakhand reported its first case of AY.12 variant of coronavirus on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The case of the variant was reported in Kotdwar in Pauri Garhwal, the district authorities said, according to ANI.

The state health department said that necessary guidelines have been issued and the patient has been quarantined at home. The medical team of the health department is continuously monitoring the patient.

Officials said that relatives and other people who came in contact with the patient are being traced, the health department added.

What is the AY.12 variant of coronavirus?

The Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) has classified AY.12 as a sub-lineage of the Delta variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The cases carrying the variant have been reported from many states in the country.

This sub-lineage has been associated with the recent surge in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Israel.

According to Insacog, both Delta and AY.12 appear to be very similar at a molecular level despite the functional impact of changes between the two not being known.

RELATED STORIES

What is the difference between Delta and AY.12 sub-lineage?

Insacog said that Delta is the major variant of concern in India at this time. And AY.12, a reassigned sub-lineage of Delta, is being seen in many states.

However, it said that the only difference between the two is that this sub-lineage does not have some of the mutations seen in the Delta parent lineage, such as G142D in spike protein.

No new mutations of concern are noted in the spike protein of this variant, added Insacog.

What authorities in Uttarakhand are doing?

Chief Medical Officer, Pauri Dr Manoj Sharma said, "travel history of the patient of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus is being taken. Along with this, the relatives and other people who came in contact with the patient are being traced."

Tests are also being done at the entry points of Pauri Garhwal district.

Meanwhile, the number of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus cases in Rudraprayag district rose to 15 after a fresh case was reported on Monday, said the district health department.

