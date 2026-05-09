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‘First enemy is BJP’: Mamata calls for Oppn unity in Bengal as Suvendu takes oath as CM

Mamata urged national parties to join her "joint platform" to fight the BJP.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 06:46 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday called for all opposition parties in West Bengal to unite under a “joint platform” to fight the BJP, which took over the reins of the state from the TMC after 15 years in power.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with media as she leaves her residence on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI)

The former chief minister also called upon the student unions opposed to the BJP and even NGOs to unite against the BJP.

Mamata's message came even as Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the chief minister of Bengal, becoming the first BJP leader to do so. Mamata's party suffered a massive defeat in the state elections, with the BJP getting over two-thirds majority on May 4.

"I call upon all opposition parties, including the Leftists and the ultra-Left, to come together to form a joint platform against the BJP," Banerjee said while addressing a small gathering in front of her Kalighat residence on Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary, PTI reported.

Mamata also urged national parties to join her "joint platform" to fight the BJP. She further said that she will talk with any political party if they want to hold a dialogue with her in this regard.

“Likh kar le lo,” take it in writing, Rahul Gandhi said in his X post on Friday, adding, “No other party can defeat the BJP and Narendra Modi. Only the Congress can.”

The opposition alliance has also served a blow in Tamil Nadu, where the Congress has chose to back Vijay's TVK, the largest party in the state, raising questions over its future with DMK, a key partner in terms of numbers in Lok Sabha.

 
west bengal mamata banerjee bjp suvendu adhikari
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