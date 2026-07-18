First given milk laced with sleeping pills, the bitten by a snake: Inside the Meerut murder plot

What initially appeared to be an accidental snakebite death has now turned out to be a meticulously planned murder in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, with police alleging that a school operator was first drugged with sleeping pills before a highly venomous snake was used to kill him.

A 32-year-old Meerut school operator was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover, who staged the crime as a snakebite with the help of two snake charmers. (Representational Photo/Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police have arrested four people, including the victim's wife, her alleged lover and two snake charmers, in connection with the murder of Atul Kumar Panwar, whose body was found at his rented home in J-Block Colony in Hastinapur on Friday morning, HT reported earlier.

According to investigators, Panwar was allegedly murdered by his wife, Damini, and Tushar, a bus driver employed at the couple's school, who attempted to pass off the killing as a fatal snakebite.

Also Read: 24-year-old woman shot after rejecting married man’s proposal in Meerut

How the murder was planned

Investigators said Atul was first given milk laced with sleeping pills before a highly venomous krait was used to bite him while he was asleep.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Atul was first given milk laced with sleeping pills before a snake was used to bite him while he was asleep, causing his death. Tushar was working as a bus driver at Atul's school," investigators said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Atul was first given milk laced with sleeping pills before a snake was used to bite him while he was asleep, causing his death. Tushar was working as a bus driver at Atul's school," investigators said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Tushar allegedly enlisted the help of two snake charmers, Sonu and Uday Kumar, both residents of Hastinapur, to execute the plan.

Also read: 'Shouldn't test Sonam Wangchuk's limits, say yes or no to his demands': Anna Hazare's appeal to Centre

According to police, Damini informed neighbours on Friday morning that her husband had died after being bitten by a snake. A snake found on the victim's bed was killed by people at the spot. Snakebite marks were found on Atul's hand and leg, leading investigators to initially suspect an accidental death.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, Atul's father, Ajab Singh, accused his daughter-in-law of murdering his son, prompting a detailed investigation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey said investigators found that Tushar had been working as the school's bus driver for the past three months and was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with Damini.

"Further investigation led the police to conclude that the victim's death was the result of a premeditated murder rather than a natural snakebite incident," Pandey said.

Also read: 5 killed, ten injured in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Gujarat's Ahmedabad; PM condoles deaths

Insurance, affair under the lens

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Atul, a native of Bhandora village, married Damini in 2019. The couple had been living in a rented house in J-Block Colony for the past four months with their six-year-old son. Around three months ago, they started Krishna Kids Play School in Hastinapur, where Tushar joined as a bus driver.

Police said interrogation revealed that Damini and Tushar were in a relationship and allegedly viewed Atul as an obstacle. Investigators also found that Atul had a life insurance policy worth around ₹20 lakh, and the accused allegedly planned to claim the payout after his death. Sonu and Uday were allegedly promised ₹5 lakh from the insurance money for their role in the conspiracy, according to police, news agency PTI reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police further alleged that this was not the first attempt on Atul's life. Around 20 days before the incident, Tushar allegedly tried to kill him by ramming him with a car, but Atul survived because he was wearing a helmet, the report added.

The four accused, Damini, Tushar, Sonu and Uday Kumar, have been arrested. Police said further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Deepak Lavania)