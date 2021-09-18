Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / First prototype train for Kanpur, Agra Metro projects revealed: Check details
india news

First prototype train for Kanpur, Agra Metro projects revealed: Check details

he metro train projects in the two cities are expected benefit around 5 million citizens. The construction of the Agra Metro project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020. The civil construction works of Kanpur Metro's priority corridor was also awarded last year.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 03:17 PM IST
The first trainset for Kanour and Agra Metro projects as unveiled by Alstom on Saturday.(Twitter/@AlstomIndia)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the first prototype train of the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects on Saturday via video conferencing.

The train sets have been provided by French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom.

"It is a matter of pride to be invited for the inauguration of the first-ever prototype train of Kanpur and Agra Metro. Congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) and Alstom Transport India Limited for this. This is a matter of pride for us," said Adityanath said in his address.

Here's everything you need to know about the metro projects and new train coaches:

• Adityanath said that India is advancing in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. He was referring to the metro coaches, which have been indigenously manufactured in Savli, Gujarat under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

• The unveiling of the coaches was done at Alstom's manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Uttar Pradesh metro rail corporation MD Kumar Keshav and Alstom India managing director Alain Spohr were also present at the ceremony.

RELATED STORIES

• Each train will accommodate approximately 960 passengers in the three-car configuration.

• The trains will be equipped with FLEXX metro bogies and the MITRAC propulsion system. This will increase energy efficiency, reduce operating costs, and ensure the new trains meet the highest environmental standards.

• Alstom is responsible for the delivery of Kanpur and Agra metro rolling stocks and signalling. The 2,051 crore project includes the design, build and delivery of 201 metro cars and advanced signalling solution.

• In January, Alstom completed the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation (BT), which provided coaches for Delhi Metro. So, all the scope of work earlier awarded to BT has been taken over by Alstom.

• The metro train projects in the two cities are expected benefit around 5 million citizens.

• The construction of the Agra Metro project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020. The Agra Metro will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with the city's other transport nodes like railway station and bus stands.

• The civil construction works of Kanpur Metro's priority corridor from IIT to Motijheel was awarded last year and is being executed at a brisk pace since the re-opening of the state after Covid-19 lockdown.

• Adityanath, meanwhile, said that efforts are underway to bring metro trains to Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Varanasi and Meerut too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
agra metro alstom bombardier transportation
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Babul Supriyo joins Trinamool Congress days after he ‘quit politics'

‘Why did they get fever?’ PM’s jab on opposition’s reaction to 2.5 cr vaccination milestone

Punjab Cong power tussle: Amarinder to hold talks with MLAs ahead of party meet

‘Emotional day’: PM Modi on India breaking vaccination record on his birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP