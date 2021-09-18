First prototype train for Kanpur, Agra Metro projects revealed: Check details

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the first prototype train of the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects on Saturday via video conferencing.

The train sets have been provided by French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom.

"It is a matter of pride to be invited for the inauguration of the first-ever prototype train of Kanpur and Agra Metro. Congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) and Alstom Transport India Limited for this. This is a matter of pride for us," said Adityanath said in his address.

Here's everything you need to know about the metro projects and new train coaches:

• Adityanath said that India is advancing in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. He was referring to the metro coaches, which have been indigenously manufactured in Savli, Gujarat under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

• The unveiling of the coaches was done at Alstom's manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Uttar Pradesh metro rail corporation MD Kumar Keshav and Alstom India managing director Alain Spohr were also present at the ceremony.

• Each train will accommodate approximately 960 passengers in the three-car configuration.

• The trains will be equipped with FLEXX metro bogies and the MITRAC propulsion system. This will increase energy efficiency, reduce operating costs, and ensure the new trains meet the highest environmental standards.

• Alstom is responsible for the delivery of Kanpur and Agra metro rolling stocks and signalling. The ₹2,051 crore project includes the design, build and delivery of 201 metro cars and advanced signalling solution.

• In January, Alstom completed the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation (BT), which provided coaches for Delhi Metro. So, all the scope of work earlier awarded to BT has been taken over by Alstom.

• The metro train projects in the two cities are expected benefit around 5 million citizens.

• The construction of the Agra Metro project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020. The Agra Metro will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with the city's other transport nodes like railway station and bus stands.

• The civil construction works of Kanpur Metro's priority corridor from IIT to Motijheel was awarded last year and is being executed at a brisk pace since the re-opening of the state after Covid-19 lockdown.

• Adityanath, meanwhile, said that efforts are underway to bring metro trains to Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Varanasi and Meerut too.