‘First time in history’: Jailed Sanjay Singh's wife on his planned RS oath

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh is set to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Monday, while under police custody. A Delhi court on Saturday ordered him to grant special permission to take the oath. In January 2024, Singh was renominated by the AAP for another term. AAP leader Sanjay Singh(File photo)

Singh's wife Anita Singh has said it is happening for the first time in history that a leader would come out from jail to take an oath again as a member of the Parliament.

“It’s a matter of happiness for us. This is happening for the first time in history that a leader would come out from jail to take an oath again as a member of the Parliament. I want to thank our elder brother (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal for showing trust in him” said Anita as quoted by news agency PTI.

As per the directions of the court, Singh will not be allowed to use mobile phones or talk with any accused, suspect, witness, or media persons during his oath taking ceremony. However, the court has allowed his family members and lawyers to accompany him.

Notably, Singh has been under arrest due to a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. His trial has been extended till February 17. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4.

Earlier, Singh requested the court on Thursday to grant him interim bail for seven days so that he could take his oath and attend the ongoing Parliament session from February 5 to February 9. But on Saturday, he submitted that he no longer wanted seven days’ interim bail as he had to go to Sultanpur on February 7 for a hearing in another case. He requested to be allowed to go to the Parliament to take the oath on February 5.

“The application seeking interim bail of Sanjay Singh is being dismissed as not pressed. However, the jail superintendent concerned is directed to ensure that the accused is taken to Parliament on February 5 by 10am under adequate security for the purpose of taking oath as a Member of Rajya Sabha and after the oath, he be brought back to the jail,” the court order said.