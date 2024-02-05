 PM Modi's ‘Motion of Thanks’ in Lok Sabha today. Cong says ‘electoral speech' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
PM Modi to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in Lok Sabha today. Congress says 'electoral speech'

PM Modi to reply on ‘Motion of Thanks’ in Lok Sabha today. Congress says ‘electoral speech’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2024 11:23 AM IST

Budget session: BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the lower house.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will reply to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the President's address delivered on January 31, the first day of the budget session in the Parliament. According to reports, PM Modi is likely to set the agenda for the Lok Sabha polls during his speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI )

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the lower house on the fourth day of the ongoing budget session.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the scheduled PM Modi's speech later in the day, saying that it will be an “electoral speech”.

“In a vote of thanks opposition leader speaks first and then the prime minister replies to it. It will be an electoral speech…I do not expect anything from the PM. They will defame Congress, and will not say anything about Manipur, China, rising unemployment, inflation, Paytm…He will only keep praising himself,” the Congress leader told news agency ANI.

What is expected today in Parliament?

The Parliament is expected to witness a power-packed day on Monday, with PM Modi's ‘Motion of Thanks’ and union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement on estimated receipts and expenditure of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2024-25.

Apart from this, an important bill on Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) will be presented in the Lok Sabha. According to the list of business in the House, Lok Sabha MPs Ravneet Singh and Ramshiromani Verma will lay on the table the minutes of the twelfth sitting of the Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House held on December 14, 2023.

MPs PP Chaudhary and NK Premachandran will present the 28th report of the committee on External Affairs on the subject of ‘countering global terrorism at regional and international levels’. Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also make a statement on the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 49th Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on 'Functioning of Directorate General of Training'.

In the Rajya Sabha, union minister Bhupendra Yadav will introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 bill to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

(With inputs from agencies)

