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Five friends killed after car crashes into parked lorry on Karnataka highway

Police said the group was travelling from Hanagal to Challakere when the accident took place at 9:45 pm near the Beedur–Srirangapatna stretch of the highway in Molakalmuru

Published on: May 29, 2026 07:59 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Bidra
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Five friends were killed late on Thursday night after their car crashed into a parked lorry on National Highway 150 (A) near Tumakuruhalli Gate in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Raghavendra (40), Pramod (36), Rudresh (30), Somashekhar (35), and Mallikarjuna (35), all residents of Challakere. (iStock/ Representative photo)

Police identified the deceased as Raghavendra (40), Pramod (36), Rudresh (30), Somashekhar (35), and Mallikarjuna (35), all residents of Challakere.

Deputy superintendent of police Satyanarayana Rao said the group was travelling from Hanagal to Challakere when the accident took place at 9:45 pm near the Beedur–Srirangapatna stretch of the highway in Molakalmuru.

“The five men were travelling by car from Hanagal to Challakere around 9:45 pm on Thursday night. The car was moving at high speed on the highway near Tumakuruhalli Gate when one of its tyres suddenly burst. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then rammed at great speed into the rear side of a lorry parked along the roadside,” the officer said.

He said the impact completely crushed the vehicle and all five occupants died on the spot.

 
chitradurga karnataka
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