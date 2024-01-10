close_game
News / India News / Five members of family found dead in UP's Amroha; police begin investigation

Five members of family found dead in UP's Amroha; police begin investigation

HT News Desk
Jan 10, 2024 09:15 AM IST

The incident likely took place on Monday night when all the victims were sleeping.

Five members of a family were found dead and two others were admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Allipur Bhud village of Amroha in a suspected case of asphyxiation from a smoke emitting from ‘angeethi’ or coal brazier. The incident likely took place on Monday night when all the victims were sleeping.

5 family members found dead in UP, asphyxiation from 'angeethi' smoke suspected(Getty Images for representation)
5 family members found dead in UP, asphyxiation from ‘angeethi’ smoke suspected(Getty Images for representation)

According to the police, as none of the seven people had exited the house since Monday night, the villagers broke open the door on Tuesday evening and found the seven family members lying unconscious, reported PTI. Immediately, all seven members of the family were rushed to the hospital. While two people are said to be in critical condition, five others - identified as Sonam (19), Waris (17), Mehak (16), Zaid (15), and Mahir (12) - were declared dead by the hospital authorities.

While the preliminary suspicion is that the deaths occurred due to asphyxiation from the ‘angeethi’ smoke in the room, the police said that a probe to ascertain the exact cause of death would be done.

Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident, two people died of asphyxiation while sleeping after lighting a fire in a room to beat the cold at a railway colony near Uttar Pradesh's Hisar cantonment on Saturday night. According to the police, the deceased identified as - Travez Mohammad (31) and Shiv Dhani (29) - were residents of UP and worked as crane operators at the Satrod railway station in Hisar.

“The incident took place when the duo were sleeping after lighting a fire in their room at night to protect themselves from cold…As the room was closed and the fire was burning, the duo was suffocated to death,” the Hisar police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

