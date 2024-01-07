close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hisar: 2 fall asleep after lighting fire in room, die of suffocation

Hisar: 2 fall asleep after lighting fire in room, die of suffocation

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 08, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Tavrez Mohammad, 31, and Shiv Dhani, 29. The duo were residents of Uttar Pradesh and worked as crane operators at the Satrod railway station in Hisar.

Two persons died of asphyxiation during sleep after lighting a fire in a room to beat the cold at railway colony near Hisar cantonment on Saturday night, said the police on Sunday.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the incident took place on Saturday night when two persons were asleep after lighting a fire in their room at night to protect themselves from cold and were found dead on Sunday morning. (Representational photo)
Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the incident took place on Saturday night when two persons were asleep after lighting a fire in their room at night to protect themselves from cold and were found dead on Sunday morning. (Representational photo)

The deceased have been identified as Tavrez Mohammad, 31, and Shiv Dhani, 29. The duo were residents of Uttar Pradesh and worked as crane operators at the Satrod railway station in Hisar.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the incident took place on Saturday night when two persons were asleep after lighting a fire in their room at night to protect themselves from cold and were found dead on Sunday morning.

“As the room was closed and the fire was burning, the duo was suffocated to death,” he added. The police took possession of the bodies and sent them to the civil hospital for autopsy reports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out