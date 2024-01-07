Hisar: 2 fall asleep after lighting fire in room, die of suffocation

Two persons died of asphyxiation during sleep after lighting a fire in a room to beat the cold at railway colony near Hisar cantonment on Saturday night, said the police on Sunday. Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the incident took place on Saturday night when two persons were asleep after lighting a fire in their room at night to protect themselves from cold and were found dead on Sunday morning. (Representational photo)

The deceased have been identified as Tavrez Mohammad, 31, and Shiv Dhani, 29. The duo were residents of Uttar Pradesh and worked as crane operators at the Satrod railway station in Hisar.

“As the room was closed and the fire was burning, the duo was suffocated to death,” he added. The police took possession of the bodies and sent them to the civil hospital for autopsy reports.