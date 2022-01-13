Six minors arrested for gang-raping teen in Karnataka’s Kalburgi: Police

Police in Kalburgi district have arrested six minors for raping a 13-year-old girl suffering from dementia. The crime took place on January 5 and based on a complaint from the girl’s family, the suspects were taken into custody by police on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All five accused, who were not named by police, were neighbours of the girl in Kalburgi city. YS Ravikumar, commissioner of Kalburgi police, said all the suspects are between the ages of 15-16 and they are currently in the custody of the district juvenile justice home.

“The girl had dementia. The accused are her neighbours and they were well-known to her. On January 5, they took her to a desolate area behind a college in Sunnada Bhatti area where she was raped,” said the officer said.

The parents of the girl filed a complaint in Gulbarga university police station on Monday in this connection. They also revealed that they came to know about the incident late as the girl suffers from dementia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The girl complained of stomach pain and later parents realised that she was raped. Following the complaint, we have conducted a medical test and rape was confirmed in the test,” Ravikumar said.

Based on the complaint, police began the investigation and were able to zero down on the suspects.

“Since they were minors, we had to follow some regulations such as not keeping them in custody. We have transferred them to a juvenile justice home. However, they have been booked under the IPC section 376 D (gang rape). We will see through that the accused get maximum punishment,” the officer said.

The girl was hospitalised and treated, he said.

Around a month ago, a 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl under Revoor police station limits in Kalburagi district. According to police, on November 29, the old man lured the girl promising her eatables which he told her was in his field. The girl went with him to his field.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused is said to have raped the child in his field. When the parents returned from work in the evening, they found their daughter crying inconsolably. After much coercion, the child narrated the horrific incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON