Five of family found dead in Chhattisgarh
- A suicide note found at the spot said they took the decision because of acute financial distress, an official said.
In a case of suspected murder-suicide, five members of a family were found dead in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, around 40 kilometres from the state capital, on Saturday, a police official said.
A suicide note found at the spot said they took the decision because of acute financial distress, an official said.
Police said they found bodies of a 55-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife and their son (24), and daughters who were 28 and 21 years old in Chhattisgarh’s Bathena village.
Bodies of the man and his son were found in the house while the bodies of the three woman were found near the house, the official added.
A note recovered from the spot stated that the family decided to commit suicide due to financial distress.
“Prima facie, it seems the father-son duo killed the three women, placed the bodies in paddy husk and set it afire before hanging themselves,” an official said.
The incident has created panic in the area.
Dog squad and forensic team have been sent to the spot and more details would be available after the post mortem, the official said. The police are investigating the case from all possible angles, the official added.
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plan to take over mine auctions faces opposition from a few states
- The changes have been opposed by some states who see it as another attempt by the Centre to take over mining auctions and impose central rules on a state domain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India must strive to catch the ecological bus
- A re-invigorated biodiversity management policy is India’s survival strategy. At this point in our development trajectory, we don’t pay any heed to either biodiversity or landscape conservation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Early summer, lack of rain spark fires
- According to Forest Survey of India’s forest fire alert system, there were 2,317 fire points last year between February 26 and March 7, but the figure rose to 53,211 this time after data from the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (SNPP) was taken into account.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman, 32, mother of two rappels down 155-feet mountain blindfolded in 58 sec
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
24-yr-old man gets death for rape, murder of 5-yr-old boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Every breach of promise to marry doesn’t mean rape: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rights and wrongs of the LAC conflict clear: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women are not pleading, they’re leading: Smriti Irani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana government declares holiday for women employees on Women's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
APJ Abdul Kalam's brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran passes way at 104
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aircraft doesn't know if man or woman officer is flying it: IAF’s Shaliza Dhami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold meeting with Kolkata farmers on March 13: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No leadership challenge from G-32 leaders, says Digvijaya Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan says India is in 'pandemic endgame'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa Cong says Centre's new OCI notification will 'finish Goans working abroad'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox