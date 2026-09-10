Five Orangutans rescued in Odisha get music therapy to ease stress

Wildlife experts are closely monitoring the stress and health levels of the five orangutans rescued from a casuarina forest in Odisha’s Balasore district, playing them soft and classical music as part of music therapy and providing toys and a cloth hammock, before they carry out DNA and other tests, an official from Nandankanan Zoological Park said on Thursday.
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The Centre for Wildlife Health of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology meanwhile advised the zoo officials against collecting blood samples for the next 10 days as the animals remain stressed. The samples will be used for DNA analysis and tests for infections and other health conditions. They will also help establish the animals’ species, breed, age and whether they are siblings or came from different mothers.
“They are being played soft and classical music as part of music therapy. The babies are experiencing mood changes after being separated from their mother. To help keep them calm and occupied, caretakers have provided toys and dolls, while a cloth hammock has been made for them to swing and rest,” said Nandankanan deputy director Pradeep Mirase.
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Three of the animals are males aged between six months and one year, and standing roughly one to one-and-a-half feet tall. After being rescued and brought to the zoo on Tuesday night, one of the babies was found to have fever, two others showed symptoms of common cold, while another was infected with worms, following which deworming was done. They have also undergone sickle-cell anaemia testing.
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Three of the animals are males aged between six months and one year, and standing roughly one to one-and-a-half feet tall. After being rescued and brought to the zoo on Tuesday night, one of the babies was found to have fever, two others showed symptoms of common cold, while another was infected with worms, following which deworming was done. They have also undergone sickle-cell anaemia testing.
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The animals, housed in quarantine, have become more active after initially remaining largely inactive and have started responding to feeding of banana and mashed apple. “They are moving around, playing and responding to food, but we are closely observing their behaviour to determine whether they are stress-free or under stress,” Mirase said.
Officials plan to seek advice through video conferences from experts at Mysuru Zoo, known for its past experience in handling orangutans. The Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun is also being consulted for further treatment. “We will implement the recommendations of the experts as quickly as possible and take further decisions based on the animals’ condition and behaviour,” Mirase said.
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.
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