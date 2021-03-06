Five states account for 82% of daily new Covid-19 cases: Govt

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab continued to report a high number of daily infections of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). As per the health ministry's statement, the three states along with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 82 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours in the country.

In a single-day spike, Maharashtra reported 10,216 new cases. Kerala followed it with 2,776 fresh cases. Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu added 818; 677; 543 cases respectively.

In view of the increase in daily Covid-19 cases, the Centre on Saturday rushed high-level multidisciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, the government said in a statement. The teams are being deployed to assist the state health departments in surveillance, control and containment measures.

Meanwhile, the nationwide tally is above 11.19 million and the death toll stands at 157,656. The country added 18,327 fresh cases. The Covid-19 active caseload has increased to 1,80,304 which now comprises 1.61 per cent of the total infections.

Before this, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on January 29. Since then, the number of daily infection has remained below the 18,000-mark.

India is witnessing a resurgence of Covid-19, at a time when the pandemic was appearing to slow down globally and in the country as well. Though a massive vaccination drive is underway in the country, the second wave, if hits India, could still be very threatening for the country.

During the peak of the first wave, the daily number of cases had touched 98,000. Currently, the number of daily cases has been below 20,000. On Thursday, it reported a sharp spike of more than 17,000 cases.

