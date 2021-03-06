Active Covid-19 cases above 1.8 lakh, with 18,327 new infections in 24 hours

For the first time in months, India's number of active Covid-19 cases reached above 1.8 lakh as 18,327 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry dashboard data on Saturday. New infections surpassed recoveries as against 18,327 fresh cases, 14,234 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 108 deaths took the overall toll to 1,57,656, while India's present Covid-19 tally stands at 11,192,088.

On Friday, India recorded 16,838 fresh cases and 113 deaths.

The number of active cases denotes the number of people who are actively carrying the infection. A rise in this number implies that the spread of the infection remained unabated. In India's case, the spread has increased as the active number of cases saw a sharp decline in December, January.

Maharashtra contributed to Saturday's rise the maximum as it reported 10,216 fresh infections on Friday. Kerala on Friday reported 2,776 fresh cases.

While Tamil Nadu recorded 543 new infections, Delhi too saw a rise in daily cases in nearly 1.5 months as it reported 312 fresh infections. Punjab on Friday reported 818 new cases. West Bengal reported 255 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi are reporting maximum new cases.

Apart from these, Sikkim, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Goa, Kerala and Maharashtra have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average, the union minister has said.

As states are bringing back travel restrictions to ensure Covid-19 cases are not imported from other states, Rajasthan has been the latest to make a Covid-19 negative report mandatory for people travelling from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

In Madhya Pradesh Indore, six persons have been found infected with the UK variant of the virus, while none of them had gone on foreign tours recently.

Maharashtra's Arvi village has been brought under Section 144 after 16 residents of the village in Parbhani district tested positive.