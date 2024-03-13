Five-Eyes partner casts doubt on Canada's ‘evidence’ in Nijjar killing

New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has raised doubts over Canada's claim of an alleged "potential" Indian link in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. A mural features the image of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, (REUTERS)

New Zealand, a member of the Five-Eyes intelligence alliance alongside the US, Canada, UK, and Australia, has reportedly received intelligence from Canada regarding the Nijjar case. However, Peters expressed scepticism about the evidence provided by Canada during an interview with The Indian Express.

When asked about whether New Zealand had conveyed its position to India, Peters, who is on an official visit to India, said he was not involved in the handling of the matter, which the previous government primarily managed.

“Well, I wasn’t here, it was handled by the previous government. But look, sometimes when you’re hearing Five-Eyes information, you’re hearing it and saying nothing. It is coming past you. You don’t know the value or the quality of it, but you’re pleased to have it. You don’t know whether there is going to be substantial material value or nothing. But the very, very critical information that matters… This was mainly handled by the previous government,” Peters was quoted as saying.

“As a trained lawyer, I look okay, so where’s the case? Where’s the evidence? Where’s the finding right here, right now? Well, there isn’t one,” he added.

This marks the first instance of a Five-Eyes partner openly questioning Canada's claims regarding the Nijjar case.

Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was shot and killed as he came out of a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on the evening of June 18, 2023.

His death sparked a massive diplomatic row between India and Canada.

In September last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made unsubstantiated allegations against the Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing on Canadian soil, which India rejected as "absurd and motivated."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Canada has not been able to present any evidence to back its claims over the killing.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has yet to name suspects or make arrests in connection with Nijjar's killing.