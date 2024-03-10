View: Is airing of Nijjar’s killing footage aimed to polarise Punjab voter?

It has been nearly nine months since plumber turned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in British Columbia but the Justin Trudeau government to date has not been able to provide a shred of evidence to substantiate the Canadian PM’s allegation that Indian government was behind the murder of the terrorist who seized control of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara in Surrey. Poster at Surrey Gurudwara where terrorist Nijjar was the president.

Yet on the eve of a planned pro-Khalistan activist protest against Indian Ambassador Sanjay Verma’s visit to Edmonton tomorrow, the Canadian government funded CBC aired a documentary containing the CCTV footage of Nijjar’s murder. The so-called investigative documentary builds a narrative to point the needle of suspicion against India for the so called political assassination of Nijjar.



However, the documentary provides no fresh evidence but based on interviews of known pro-Khalistan activists to build a case against India. The same CCTV footage was aired by another Canadian channel some days prior to this ‘investigative’ documentary, which is full of innuendos and imputation as if trying to justify PM Trudeau’s statement to Parliament on September 18, 2023.

It largely relies on the indictment filed in the US against an Indian origin national in an alleged plot to assassinate pro-Khalistan instigator and rabble rouser G S Pannun at the behest of an unnamed Indian official who had links with Indian para-military forces.

Given the advancement in crime detection technologies, it should not be difficult for the five Eye alliance agencies to get the registration number of the Toyota Camry that apparently blocked Nijjar’s car and the faces of the two alleged assassins seen approaching the truck of the terrorist before he was repeatedly shot.

Either the airing of the government documentary is a precursor to Canada coming out with evidence to nail the Indian government on assassinating Nijjar or this has been done to keep the Khalistani pot on permanent boil for political gains as Sikh extremists are a vote bank for Trudeau.

A plausible theory is that the airing of CCTV footage and the imputations are to polarize the Sikh voter in India against the Narendra Modi government for the forthcoming 2024 General Elections.

The timing of the airing of the documentary by Canadian government media comes also at a time when the pro-Khalistan activists are planning to hold a referendum in Sacramento on March 31 and a protest was held outside the Indian consulate at San Francisco today.

The protest at Surrey against the visit of Indian Ambassador Sanjay Kumar Verma and Consul General Manish on March 1 fizzled out with handful of extremists turning up for the protest. At Nijjar’s gurudwara, the extremists have put up a billboard targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Ambassador Sanjay Verma.

According to Canada watchers, rather than using CCTV footage to further radicalize the Sikh diaspora, the Trudeau government should either come out with a proof of Indian hand or stop interference in India’s domestic politics as Canadian diplomats posted in India have been doing in the past.