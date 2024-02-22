View: Radical politics the driver in Punjab & Canada, the target is PM Modi

Two events are taking place in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, that are not mutually connected, but the fundamental driver is radical politics. In Canada, the Justin Trudeau government continues its anti-India stance, but the Canadian authorities are contradicting the claims made by some sections of the government.



In India, farmer unions have assembled at the borders surrounding the national capital. There is no direct connection between the Khalistan bogey in Canada and the farmer protests in India, the underlying inspiration and motives seem to be similar. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, in green turban wearing a gas mask, walks with protesting farmers towards the police barricade near Shambhu border.(AP)

What is happening in Canada?

Five months ago, Trudeau accused the Narendra Modi government of orchestrating the assassination of Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down last June. Five months have passed but Trudeau has not been able to substantiate even an iota of what made him make such a public allegation against the Indian government.



To complicate matters further, the Canadian government itself found that there was no foreign interference when two people were shot at Surrey in Vancouver and the other at Brampton in Ontario, both hotbeds of Khalistani radicalisation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

'Khalistani game in Canada, US & UK

On January 27, the outgoing Canadian national security advisor Jody Thomas gave an interview to the media saying that the Indian media was cooperating with the Canadian intelligence services to find out who actually killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Simultaneously, the same newspaper interviewed the Indian envoy to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma. The interview of Indian envoy Verma was before the interview of the outgoing NSA that was taken. But his interview was later published before the ex-NSA's interview, as if the Indian envoy sent a rejoinder to the Canadian government asking for evidence so that probe into Nijjar's death is initiated.

India designated Hardeep Singh Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020 (Combined Photo)

In his interview Sanjay Verma said that if there is any attempt to disrupt the Indian sovereignty, there will be consequences. The same Khalistani radical elements within Canada used this to show that it was actually the Indian government behind the shootings at Vancouver and Brampton. The fact is, it turned out to be incorrect by the Canadians themselves, who said there was no foreign interference.



Canada is witnessing collection of funds, control of gurdwaras, radicalisation of politics and ensuring vote banks for Trudeau. The same thing is happening in UK and eastern parts of USA.



On March 31, another referendum in California's Sacramento is ready. There will be lots of flag hoisting, outrageous statements and social media cacophony. There will be a narrative to claim that the Modi government is out to decimate or harass the Sikh community, which is not correct.

Farmers' protest in India

The so-called farmer protesters at Shambhu and Khanauri border were held back by the efforts of the Haryana Police. Their basic aim is not to get MSP for the farmers, but to make an outrageous demand, a legislation so that the government is totally bound to buy something that is not economically viable at all.



The game here is to somehow you take the sheen out of Narendra Modi's popularity and continue the protest till April elections. The game is to somehow pull Modi down politically. In this game, the opposition parties are involved including the ruling party in Punjab.