Farmers protest LIVE updates: Rakesh Tikait announces SKM's plans for tractor marches across highways on Feb 26

Feb 22, 2024 8:11 PM IST

Farmers protest LIVE updates: When questioned about the possibility of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) joining the ongoing protest at two points along the Punjab-Haryana border, Rajewal stated that the SKM is conducting its agitation independently, as reported by news agency PTI.

Several leaders affiliated with the SKM from Punjab, Haryana, and other states participated in the meeting.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are leading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to pressure the government into meeting their demands, which include a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and the waiver of farm loans.

On Wednesday, farmer leaders decided to temporarily suspend the march for two days following the death of a farmer, identified as Subhkaran Singh, stating that they would determine their next steps by Friday evening.