Farmers protest LIVE updates: Rakesh Tikait announces SKM's plans for tractor marches across highways on Feb 26

Farmers protest highlights: Rakesh Tikait announces SKM's plans for tractor marches across highways on Feb 26
- Feb 22, 2024 1:50 PM ISTFarmers' protest LIVE updates: ‘Centre leaving no stone unturned for farmers,’ says PM Modi
- Feb 22, 2024 1:28 PM ISTFarmers' protest LIVE updates: UP CM Yogi on farmer reforms
- Feb 22, 2024 12:35 PM ISTFarmers' protest LIVE updates: SKM to hold nationwide meeting
- Feb 22, 2024 11:05 AM ISTFarmers' protest LIVE updates: PM Modi calls cane price hike ‘historic’
- Feb 22, 2024 10:44 AM ISTFarmers' protest LIVE updates: PM Modi hails FRP hike on sugarcane
- Feb 22, 2024 10:26 AM ISTFarmers' protest LIVE updates: Arjun Munda on ‘more efforts from both sides’
- Feb 22, 2024 9:47 AM ISTFarmers' protest LIVE updates: Elon Musk's X complies with Centre's orders
- Feb 22, 2024 8:56 AM ISTFarmers' protest LIVE updates: SKM blames govt for farmer's death
- Feb 22, 2024 8:39 AM ISTFarmers' protest LIVE updates: Farmer dies during ‘Delhi Chalo’ march
Farmers' protest highlights: The ‘Delhi Chalo’ march was halted by farmer leaders on Wednesday afternoon after a protestor died of a head injury at the Haryana border. The protestor died at the Khanauri border area when the protestors and security personnel clashed on February 21. It was announced that the farmer leaders will review the situation and announce the next course of action by Friday evening....Read More
Apart from this, at least 12 police personnel were injured after a clash between protesting farmers and Haryana police amid the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march at the Data Singh-Khanauri border. Police were left blindsided when protestors surrounded them from all sides at the Data Singh-Khanauri border and burned stubble with chilli powder in it, causing intense breathing and visibility issues.
Haryana police have also informed that as many as three police officers have lost their lives so far in the ongoing farmer's protest. On Wednesday, Haryana police sub-inspector Vijay Tohana, who was posted at the Tohana border following the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, passed away after his health deteriorated.
Top points on farmers' protest -
- Farmer leaders from three states - Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh - started protesting against the government, asserting the legal guarantee for MSP.
- Four rounds of talks have been conducted till now, with no middle ground achieved between the farmers and the central government.
- The central government on Wednesday extended their hand to initiate the fifth round of talks between union ministers and farmer leaders.
- Shortly after urging the farmers to end the march and reach a common ground, the Centre announced a hike in the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers by ₹25 to ₹340 per quintal for the 2024-25 season starting October.
- One protestor and a police officer lost their lives at the Khanauri border in Haryana after the two groups clashed with each other.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: SKM to told agitation independently
Farmers protest LIVE updates: When questioned about the possibility of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) joining the ongoing protest at two points along the Punjab-Haryana border, Rajewal stated that the SKM is conducting its agitation independently, as reported by news agency PTI.
Several leaders affiliated with the SKM from Punjab, Haryana, and other states participated in the meeting.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are leading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to pressure the government into meeting their demands, which include a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and the waiver of farm loans.
On Wednesday, farmer leaders decided to temporarily suspend the march for two days following the death of a farmer, identified as Subhkaran Singh, stating that they would determine their next steps by Friday evening.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: SKM demands murder case over farmer death
Farmers protest LIVE updates: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday called for the filing of a murder case in connection with the death of a farmer during the protests at the Punjab-Haryana border. They also declared a Black Day and planned a tractor march to denounce the incident.
The deceased farmer, 21-year-old Subhkaran Singh, passed away on Wednesday amidst confrontations between Haryana Police and farmers from Punjab. These farmers, whose Delhi Chalo march had been halted at the Khanauri border point in Sangrur district, Punjab, were involved in the clashes.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Food secretary hopeful for farmer concern resolution ahead of wheat procurement season
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra expressed optimism on Thursday about resolving farmers' concerns before the commencement of the wheat procurement season in March, PTI reported. His remarks come amidst ongoing farmer protests highlighting demands for guaranteed minimum support prices for crops.
Speaking at a briefing, Chopra noted that the wheat crop is in favourable condition and procurement might begin earlier depending on arrivals in states where it is cultivated.
He mentioned that prices for wheat, wheat flour, sugar, and edible oils remain steady, with the exception of rice. Chopra clarified that there are no current plans to permit further diversion of sugar for ethanol production.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farm leader Balbir Singh, SKM leaders address press conference in Chandigarh
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, along with other representatives from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), held a press conference at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh on Thursday.
SKM announced that a nationwide protest would take place on February 23 in response to the death of 21-year-old farmer Shubkaran Singh at the Khanouri border on Wednesday. As part of the protest, the SKM urged farmers nationwide to burn effigies representing Union home minister Amit Shah, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. Joginder Singh Ughrahan, the president of BKU (Ughrahan), declared February 23 as a “black day”.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Rakesh Tikait announces SKM's plans for tractor marches across highways on Feb 26
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday announced that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) would organise tractor marches along the country's highways on February 26. This decision comes amidst the ongoing protests by farmers, who are demanding a guarantee law on minimum support price (MSP).
He further said that the SKM would observe a ‘Black Friday’, demanding the filing of an FIR regarding the death of the farmer at the Khanauri border.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Kejriwal, Atishi meet SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema to address ongoing protest
Farmers protest news LIVE updates: Earlier in the day, Delhi Assembly offered condolences for the passing of a 21-year-old farmer amidst the protests that occurred on Wednesday.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Delhi Assembly condoles farmer's death, calls for action on demands
Farmers protest news LIVE updates: The Delhi Assembly on Thursday expressed its condolences for the passing of 21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh, who lost his life during the farmers' protest at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.
Presenting the House's condolence message, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel described Wednesday's incident at the Khanauri border as “very painful”
“The peacefully protesting farmers should be treated calmly and their demands should be seriously considered,” he said.
The Speaker said that Singh hailed from Bhatinda and was the sole provider for his family. With the family owning only two acres of land, the Speaker extended the Assembly's sympathies to the bereaved family of the deceased farmer.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Union minister Arjun Munda says ‘govt is working for welfare of farmers’
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Amidst the ongoing farmers' protest regarding the introduction of a law on minimum support price (MSP), Union minister Arjun Munda said in Jharkhand, “The Government of India is continuously working and dedicated towards the welfare of the farmers. Just yesterday, in the case of farmers, the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane was fixed at ₹340 per quintal...We are dedicated to the farmers and are working under the leadership of PM Modi.”
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Congress reacts to X's statement on govt's order, says ‘murder of democracy’
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Congress on Thursday slammed Centre for its stance on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which disagreed with the government's directive to block accounts and posts associated with the ongoing farmers' protest.
“Murder Of Democracy in India,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X while tagging the platform's statement on the Centre's order. Click here to read more
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Gurnam Singh Charuni group backs protests, blocks NH44 in Haryana's Kurukshetra
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: On Thursday, supporters affiliated with the Gurnam Singh Charuni group staged a blockade on National Highway 44 in Haryana's Kurukshetra, expressing solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.
A video shared by news agency PTI showed the protesting farmers seated on the highway, waving flags as a symbol of their demonstration.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Centre orders ‘blocking of 177 accounts related to ongoing protests’
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has directed social media platforms "to temporarily block 177 accounts linked to the farmers' protests" upon the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) request, as reported by PTI citing sources.
Farmers nationwide are protesting against the Centre to address their demands, including a legal assurance on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and granting a waiver on farm loans.
In response to the escalation of tensions, the leaders of the protesting farmers have decided to suspend their march towards Delhi for two days, following a fatal incident involving a protester's death and injuries to around 12 police personnel during clashes at a protest site along the Punjab-Haryana border.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: X speaks out on Indian govt's ‘order’ to block content related to ongoing protests
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: The microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) called for extending freedom of expression to the affected posts regarding the government's 'order' to block content and accounts related to the ongoing protests.
X's Global Government Affairs Team said in a statement, “The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment. In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts. Consistent with our position, a writ appeal challenging the Indian government's blocking orders remains pending. We have also provided the impacted users with notice of these actions in accordance with our policies. Due to legal restrictions, we are unable to publish the executive orders, but we believe that making them public is essential for transparency. This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making.”
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: ‘We need to surround Delhi from all four directions,’ says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Speaking to the media about the ongoing protest, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait says, “These are long fights. Not by one ‘morcha’, we will need to surround Delhi (Delhi ‘gherao’) from all four directions, as we did earlier. All farmers should stay together.”
(PTI)
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Farm leaders call for ‘black flag display’ in protest against ‘police actions’
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Following the clash at Shambhu and Khanouri resulting in the death of a 21-year-old, farmer leaders have called upon fellow citizens to display black flags atop their residences, shops, and offices to symbolise protest against alleged police excesses. While addressing the media at Government Rajindra Hospital, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, farm leader, announced plans to burn effigies of the central and Haryana governments nationwide in response to the police actions.
The leaders are holding the Punjab government accountable for allowing Haryana Police to enter Punjab territory and causing the aforementioned fatality.
Dallewal also said FIRs should be filed against Haryana Police officials involved in the incident.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Cong leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda says ‘Centre should hold talks’
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Congress leader and Haryana Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the Centre to initiate immediate discussions with the protesting farmers to address their concerns, describing the current unrest as “worrisome”. He also appealed to the farmers to uphold peace amidst the situation.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ongoing Budget session in the state assembly, Hooda said, “The situation which prevails is worrisome. The government should immediately hold talks with farmers and resolve the issue.”
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: ‘Centre leaving no stone unturned for farmers,’ says PM Modi
PM Modi said in Gujarat, "We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure farmer welfare. The government has built 60,000 Amrit Sarovars across the country. This initiative will not only benefit farmers but will also strengthen the rural economy. Our goal is to provide modern technology and its know-how even to the small farmers of the country."
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: UP CM Yogi on farmer reforms
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday set up a high-level three-member committee to resolve issues related to farmers under the Noida Industrial Development Authority (Noida) and the Greater Noida Development Authority (Greater Noida) in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. (ANI)
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: BJP's attempt to woo farmers
The Bharatiya Janata Party is having an important dialogue with the farmers of 1.25 lakh villages across the country through the "Gram Parikrama Yatra" program. This program started on February 12 and will continue till March 12, the entire program will last for one month.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has made complete preparations to woo the farmers before the Lok Sabha elections and that is why it is continuously organizing various programs to communicate with the farmers. (ANI)
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: SKM to hold nationwide meeting
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded an agitation in 2020-21 against three farm laws that have since been repealed, will hold a meeting here on Thursday to discuss the situation at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana where thousands of farmers are camping as part of the "Delhi Chalo" call given by their organisations. (PTI)
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Action to be taken against cop responsible for farmer's death
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the government will take strict action against the police officer responsible for the death of the 22 year old farmer.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Haryana internet ban extended
The Haryana government has extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts until February 23 due to the standoff with farmers. The ban aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumours on social media platforms, according to the administration, which could incite violence during protests.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: PM Modi calls cane price hike ‘historic’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined his government's commitment to fulfilling its pledge for the welfare of farmers, asserting that a "historic" hike in sugarcane's price is part of such efforts.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: PM Modi hails FRP hike on sugarcane
After the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs increased the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the government is committed to fulfilling every resolution related to the welfare of our farmer across the country.
"Our government is committed to fulfilling every resolution related to the welfare of our farmer brothers and sisters across the country. In this context, a historic increase in the price of sugarcane has been approved. This step will benefit crores of our sugarcane-producing farmers.," PM Modi posted on X.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Arjun Munda on ‘more efforts from both sides’
Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said on Thursday that though several rounds of discussions with the farmers were held, more efforts have to be made from both sides to reach a consensus.
He further affirmed the central government's commitment to working for the interest of farmers.
"I would like to say that meaningful talks have been held in the several rounds of discussions with farmers. But more hard work will have to be put in by both sides for agreement over a few issues. Government of India is committed to working for the interest of farmers and it is doing that," Munda said. (PTI)
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Elon Musk's X complies with Centre's orders
Days after the ministry of electronics and information technology finalised its emergency blocking orders against dozens of social media accounts and posts linked to the farmers’ protests, social media company X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday said it will withhold specific accounts and posts in compliance with the executive orders issued by the Indian government. Read more.
