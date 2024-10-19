Five-year-old girl raped by three minor boys in UP's Ballia

A five-year-old girl was raped allegedly by three boys in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported on Saturday, citing the police. The incident occurred on the evening of October 16 in the Kotwali police station area.(HT file photo)

All the accused, aged six, 13 and 16, have been detained. The incident occurred on the evening of October 16 in the Kotwali police station area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Vir said the girl was raped by the three boys on the roof of her house. They were living as tenants there.

After receiving information about the incident, SP Vir visited the crime scene and inspected it along with a forensics team, the SHO added.

Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Bahadur Singh said that based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday night.

All the three accused have been detained and are being interrogated, Singh added.

Last month, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys, one 8-year-old and one 7-year-old, at a deserted location under the Sadar Kotwali police station area of Ballia.

The two boys who live in the neighbourhood, allegedly lured the girl away to a deserted location on the pretext of playing with her and allegedly raped her.

The girl returned home bleeding and informed her parents. They immediately rushed her to the District Women’s Hospital for treatment and informed the police, police said.

On the complaint of the family, the two accused minors were detained and questioned, and later sent to a government children’s shelter home.