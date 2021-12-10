Special chartered flight from Kabul to land in Delhi with Afghan Sikhs, Hindus & Indians today

A special chartered flight from Kabul will land in Delhi with more than 100 people, mostly Afghan Sikhs and Hindus and a few Indian nationals, on Friday.

The Afghans are bringing back some Sikh and Hindu holy books from an old gurdwara and a Hindu temple in Kabul. The flight, chartered by the government of India, will take back about 90 Afghan nationals and medicines from India.

A statement from the India World Forum said three Guru Granth Sahib and Hindu scriptures including from the Ramanaya, Mahabharat and Bhagavad Gita from the ancient Fifth Century Asamai Mandir in Kabul are being flown to India.

The forum further said the Afghan nationals will be rehabilitated by the Sobti Foundation.

"The family of Mahram Ali, a local security guard who was killed during the terror attack in Gurdwara Guru Har Rai, Shor Bazar, Kabul is also being airlifted and will be rehabilitated by Sobti Foundation," the statement read.

The Guru Granth Sahib will be taken to Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Mahavir Nagar and the Hindu religious scriptures will be kept at the Asamai Mandir in Faridabad.

Since August, India has evacuated over 500 stranded individuals from Afghanistan when Kabul was taken over by Taliban fighters.

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan told Parliament last week ministry officials were in contact with the Indians left behind.

