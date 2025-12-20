Over 100 flights cancelled at Delhi airport as city wakes up to thick fog

More than 100 flights were cancelled at Delhi’s airport on Saturday as dense fog reduced visibility across the North India and disrupted air traffic. Officials said at least 66 arriving flights and 63 departures were cancelled at the at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport amid the weather conditions. Morning chill and fog engulf the Delhi airport as passengers arrive to board flights.(Hindustan Times/ Vipin Kumar)

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a weather advisory cautioning that reduced visibility across parts of northern India could affect flight operations.

In a post on X, AAI said, “Reduced visibility due to fog across parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, leading to possible delays or disruptions.”

The authority urged passengers to remain in “regular contact with their respective airlines for real-time flight updates” and allow additional time for travel and airport formalities. It also said, “To ensure passenger convenience, AAI has deployed dedicated passenger facilitation teams at airports to provide assistance and support.”

Low-visibility procedures were implemented at major airports, including Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, amid persistent fog, news agency ANI reported.

Domestic carrier IndiGo also issued a travel advisory, warning of possible disruptions to flights operating to and from Ranchi, Jammu and Hindon due to low visibility. The airline said it was closely monitoring weather conditions and advised passengers to stay informed.