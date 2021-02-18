Flipkart signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to boost small-scale businesses

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau to bring local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and SMBs into the e-commerce fold.

The partnership under the Flipkart Samarth programme will enable Tamil Nadu's local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and smaller industries to showcase their hallmark products.

Anu George, Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce, said there are 294 industrial cooperative societies functioning under the department. Many of them are involved in production of handicraft items including GI registered products.

"The MoU will provide these societies with a new vigour and link them to a national market for their products," he said.

The state government recently announced MSME Policy 2021, which has set a target to attract new investments worth ₹2 lakh crore in the sector by 2025 and create additional employment opportunities for 20 lakh people.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Flipkart Group, said Flipkart Samarth is a nationwide initiative which aims to help skilled local artisan communities set up their business on the Flipkart marketplace in an efficient, transparent and cost-effective manner.

The programme seeks to break entry barriers for local artisans and weavers by extending incubation support, which includes benefits in the form of seamless onboarding, cataloging, marketing, account management, business insights and warehousing support.

"This will create avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these very important segments of society," he said in a statement on Thursday.