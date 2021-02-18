Flipkart signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to boost small-scale businesses
E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau to bring local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and SMBs into the e-commerce fold.
The partnership under the Flipkart Samarth programme will enable Tamil Nadu's local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and smaller industries to showcase their hallmark products.
Anu George, Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce, said there are 294 industrial cooperative societies functioning under the department. Many of them are involved in production of handicraft items including GI registered products.
"The MoU will provide these societies with a new vigour and link them to a national market for their products," he said.
The state government recently announced MSME Policy 2021, which has set a target to attract new investments worth ₹2 lakh crore in the sector by 2025 and create additional employment opportunities for 20 lakh people.
Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Flipkart Group, said Flipkart Samarth is a nationwide initiative which aims to help skilled local artisan communities set up their business on the Flipkart marketplace in an efficient, transparent and cost-effective manner.
The programme seeks to break entry barriers for local artisans and weavers by extending incubation support, which includes benefits in the form of seamless onboarding, cataloging, marketing, account management, business insights and warehousing support.
"This will create avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these very important segments of society," he said in a statement on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Send some real tourists': Omar Abdullah stings foreign envoys' on visit to J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Rajasthan, petrol crosses ₹100-mark in Madhya Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delimitation exercise should be practicable, members suggest commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Roko: Uttarakhand farmers stage protests in Haridwar and US Nagar
- Farmer unions had given a call for a four-hour Rail Roko agitation across the country on Thursday as a part of their campaign against the three farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender gap in employability improving with Indian digital revolution: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flipkart signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to boost small-scale businesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry governor orders floor test in the legislative assembly on Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoists in Chhattisgarh kill villager suspected of being police informer
- It was the third instance in 24 days of Maoists killing a villager after branding him a police informer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post-mortem shows no external injury: UP Police chief on Unnao shocker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No permission given for Tikait's rally, says Yavatmal collector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Commercial markets across India to remain shut on Feb 26 due to 'Bharat Bandh'
- The Confederation of All India Traders said dharnas will be held nationwide in 1,500 places demanding the Centre, state governments and the GST Council to keep in abeyance the "draconian" provisions of GST.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress' 'Kisan panchayat' by Priyanka Gandhi in Mathura postponed to Feb 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Roko hits train traffic at several places in Rajasthan
- Railway authorities at Kota railway division also halted traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai track and other routes as precautionary measures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers stage 'Rail roko' protests in Aurangabad, Maharashtra against farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu custodial death case: Trial begins after eight months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox