Floods in NE states: Rain wreaks havoc in Assam, rivers overflow; lakhs affected

Incessant rainfall and landslides over the past few days have thrown life out of gear in northeastern India, including Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, with the flood situation worsening in several places. According to the India Meteorological Department, the downpour will continue for the next five days.

According to a report by news agency PTI, at least two children were killed on Friday after a house collapsed following a landslide in Assam’s Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district, and two persons drowned in floodwater in Dima Hasao and Udalguri.

Here are the latest key updates on the flood situation in Assam and Meghalaya:

> Nearly 11 lakh people in 25 districts have been affected by the floods. The water level in the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are on the rise, while the Manas river was flowing above the danger mark in some places, officials said.

> Extremely heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Meghalaya, Assam, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and heavy to very heavy downpour in Nagaland and Tripura.

> Normal life in Assam's largest city Guwahati has been severely affected due to waterlogging in most parts for the third consecutive day with areas like Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagae, Zoo Road, Six Mile, Noonmati, Bhootnath and Maligaon among the worst-hit.

> A large part of Assam’s Rangia sub-division has been inundated by flood waters and many families have become homeless, officials said, adding two relief camps have been set up in the Rangia town area.

> According to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 13 embankments were breached, and 64 roads and a bridge were damaged due to the deluge.

> Train services in Tripura have been disrupted for the past one month due to torrential rain. Meanwhile, the surface link between Tripura and the rest of the country was snapped on Thursday following massive landslides triggered by heavy rainfall on National Highway-6, the officials said.

> The Deputy Commissioner of Assam’s Dima Hasao district, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has ordered the closure of all educational institutes in the district till June 18.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)