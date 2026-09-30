flydubai incident LIVE: Indian pilot fought off co-pilot, averted 'jihadist attack’

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where Machchhar and his co-pilot were taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Saudi Arabia arrested one of the pilots who apparently tried to bring down a FlyDubai flight full of Israelis.

Netanyahu said that the pilot of the flydubai plane bound for Tel Aviv had planned to crash it and kill its mostly Israeli passengers, who stopped a "major disaster".

"During the flight, as they approached the country, one of the pilots stabbed the other pilot, and apparently tried to crash the plane with everyone on board," Netanyahu said in a video message, calling the passengers "heroes" who "prevented a major disaster".

flydubai incident | 5 key points

1. Flight sends emergency alert

About 2.5 hours after leaving Dubai, Flydubai flight FZ1073 sent an emergency alert and sharply descended from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet in about a minute.

2. Israel scrambles warplanes

Fearing a possible hijacking of the flight carrying dozens of Israelis, Israel scrambled warplanes as the aircraft made an erratic turn near the Jordanian border.

3. Fight breaks out in cockpit

Reports then surfaced claiming that a fight reportedly broke out between the two pilots. One pilot was allegedly armed with a knife and stabbed another, identified as Indian national Smit Machchhar. Both were reportedly injured in the scuffle.

4. Plane lands safely in Saudi Arabia

The Boeing 737 landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, about an hour after the distress call. The injured pilots, including the one stabbed, were taken to hospital.

5. Pilot arrested, probe underway

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Saudi Arabia had arrested the pilot who stabbed the other pilot. Authorities are investigating the incident and working to bring the passengers home.