Flydubai incident exposes lapses in pilot vetting, cockpit security and intelligence

Less than a week after the Flydubai terror incident, questions around motive, operational failures and the possibility of a wider conspiracy have begun to dominate the discussion. In a conversation with Hindustan Times senior anchor Aayesha Varma, HT executive editor Shishir Gupta argued that the episode should not be reduced to online speculation or dismissed as a “lone wolf” act.

Indian captain Smit Machchhar’s courage helped avert a potential catastrophe.

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Gupta described the incident as a potentially catastrophic attempted terror attack that, if successful, could have reshaped the security and diplomatic environment in the Middle East. At the centre of the episode, he said, was the courage of Indian captain Smit Machchhar, who was attacked but still managed to raise an alert and help prevent the aircraft from being used as a weapon.

The wider implications, Gupta warned, go far beyond one flight, one airline or one airport. The case raises serious questions about pilot vetting, cockpit safety, intelligence coordination and the vulnerability of aviation routes linked to Israel.

Deep Dive What operational failures allowed Hamam al-Hammami to pilot the flight to Israel? Authorities failed to act on multiple warning signs, including Oman’s prior concerns over al-Hammami's extremist views, and did not properly vet his background prior to his employment with Flydubai. How did Captain Smit Machchhar respond during the Flydubai incident? Despite suffering serious injuries from the co-pilot's attack, Captain Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door and alert the crew and passengers, enabling them to restrain the assailant and regain control of the aircraft. What were the implications of the Flydubai incident for aviation security protocols? The incident highlighted vulnerabilities in cockpit security and the need for stricter vetting and monitoring of pilots on sensitive routes, prompting discussions on enhancing background checks and psychological evaluations in aviation.

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‘A history-changing event’

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta said the most important way to understand the plot is to consider what could have happened had the crew and passengers failed to stop the co-pilot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said the most important way to understand the plot is to consider what could have happened had the crew and passengers failed to stop the co-pilot. {{/usCountry}}

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According to his assessment, the aircraft could have been deliberately crashed into a high-value target in Israel—possibly Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem or another densely populated location. Such an event, he said, would have caused major loss of life and triggered an immediate regional crisis.

“It could have actually changed the path of history,” Gupta said, comparing the potential consequences to events that have historically triggered wider conflict. He argued that an aircraft crashing into Israel, particularly amid existing regional tensions, would have placed enormous pressure on the Israeli government to retaliate and could have jeopardised its ties with the United Arab Emirates.

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The incident, in his view, was not merely about the safety of the approximately 180 people on board. It carried the possibility of becoming a diplomatic and security flashpoint at a particularly sensitive moment for the region.

Gupta rejected claims that the episode was orchestrated by Israel or was a “false flag” operation, calling such suggestions part of a wider ecosystem of conspiracy theories. Instead, he said, the incident must be assessed through the available operational details: an attempt to incapacitate the captain, take control of the aircraft and direct it towards Israel.

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Questions over the co-pilot’s background

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A key concern raised by Gupta was the background of co-pilot Haman al-Hamami. He claimed that the pilot had previously flown the Tel Aviv sector, had familiarity with the route and was allegedly radicalised.

Gupta said the attacker had reportedly been born to a Syrian mother and Omani father, had worked or sought work with other airlines before joining Flydubai, and had been exposed to extremist religious content and jihadist material online. If these details are established by investigators, they would point to major failures in background verification, he argued.

The critical question, according to Gupta, is not simply whether one individual became radicalised. It is how that individual was cleared to operate on a strategically sensitive route involving Israel.

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“This does not slip through the cracks,” he said, arguing that the incident demands a deeper probe into the individual’s contacts, movements, digital activity and possible associates.

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He also questioned whether previous employers, aviation authorities or intelligence agencies had flagged potential concerns. The failure, Gupta argued, would involve multiple layers: the airline’s hiring process, national aviation oversight, intelligence-sharing mechanisms and security procedures for flights entering Israeli airspace.

Captain Smit Machchhar’s role

Tales of the incident repeatedly highlight the heroic role of Captain Smit Machchhar, described as an Indian national who suffered serious injuries during the confrontation. Gupta said the captain was struck with an axe on his head, chest and hands, yet managed to open the cockpit door and communicate an emergency alert.

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That action, he said, changed the entire outcome of the incident.

Along with the captain’s response, Gupta credited passengers who intervened to restrain the co-pilot. He also pointed to the role of two spare pilots who were reportedly on board and helped land the aircraft safely at Tabuk airport.

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For Gupta, the episode was an example of individual courage preventing an event with potentially global consequences. He said the captain’s response conveyed “zero tolerance” towards terrorism and demonstrated that the crew and passengers did not surrender control of the aircraft despite the danger.

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The incident also underlines the importance of training airline personnel and passengers for extreme emergencies. While aviation security systems are designed to prevent threats before they reach the cockpit, the confrontation showed that human action in the moment can still be decisive when preventive systems fail.

A new aviation-security challenge

Gupta argued that the attacks of September 11, 2001, fundamentally changed airline security around the world. Airports tightened passenger screening, cockpit doors were reinforced and travel became more expensive and cumbersome as airlines and governments adapted to the threat of aircraft hijackings.

But the Flydubai incident, he said, exposes a different vulnerability: the threat from inside the cockpit.

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The use of an axe stored in the cockpit is among the most serious concerns raised in the conversation. Gupta said aviation authorities would now have to reassess not only passenger screening but also access to tools, weapons and emergency equipment available to pilots during a flight.

The consequence could be an expansion of background checks, periodic psychological reviews, monitoring of pilots’ conduct and stricter oversight of employees assigned to sensitive international routes. Gupta cautioned that this could make air travel more difficult and costly for ordinary passengers, much as security changes after 9/11 did.

However, he argued that airlines may have little choice. A pilot or co-pilot with access to the flight deck has control over an aircraft that can itself become a weapon. That makes crew screening as important as passenger screening.

Regional stakes and the investigation ahead

The geopolitical consequences will depend on what investigators uncover. Gupta said that if any external organisation or state-linked network is found to have helped plan the attack, the implications could be severe.

He named Iran-linked groups, Hamas, Hezbollah and ISIS as possibilities that would need to be examined—but stressed that the investigation must establish evidence before any attribution is made. Each potential link would create a different political and security challenge for Israel, the UAE and the wider Middle East.

For Israel, an attack involving a UAE-based airline on a route connected to Tel Aviv would be especially sensitive. For the UAE, the case would test its record on counter-radicalisation and its security relationship with Israel. And for India, while Gupta said New Delhi may not have a formal central role in the investigation, the Indian captain’s role has made the episode an issue of public significance.

Gupta’s central argument is clear: the Flydubai incident should not be treated as an isolated aviation scare. It should be investigated as a possible attempted act of terrorism with consequences for airline security, intelligence coordination and an already volatile regional order.