The Congress-led UDF’s comprehensive win in the Kerala assembly elections with 102 out of 140 seats, one of its strongest performances in history, will now evoke discussions on the question of the chief minister’s post.

Focus now on who Congress picks as CM

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As the leader of the alliance, the Congress will get to pick its chief ministerial nominee though informal consultations will likely be made with allies such as Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).

The leading contenders for the CM’s post are outgoing Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, former leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. While Satheesan and Chennithala are MLAs, Venugopal is currently an MP from Alappuzha in Kerala.

As the face of the party in the assembly over the last five years, Satheesan, 61, a six-time MLA from Paravur, will naturally have the strongest claim for the top post. A leader who entered the party through student politics and gradually climbed the ladder, Satheesan is an out-and-out Congressman with a Nehruvian outlook, especially on economic policies. Over the last five years, he has proved himself as a master strategist, winning a clutch of key bypolls, followed by the Lok Sabha elections and the local body polls last year. He is considered an aggressive face of the party who does not show reluctance in openly taking on challenges from the CPI(M) and the BJP. At the same time, Satheesan’s weakness lies in the fact that he has not held any ministerial post in UDF governments, thereby lacking administrative capabilities. He also has detractors in influential community outfits like NSS, an outfit for Nair community, and the SNDP, the Ezhava outfit.

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{{^usCountry}} Chennithala, considered the senior-most leader within the state unit in terms of organisational and administrative experience, is also in the running for the CM’s post. He was leader of opposition in the assembly between 2016 and 2021 and led the UDF campaign during the 2021 elections, but failed to lead the party to victory. Chennithala, 69, who also belongs to the Nair community like Satheesan, was the home minister of the state between 2014 and 2016 under Oommen Chandy. He has been a six-time MLA from Haripad and a six-time Lok Sabha MP. His affable personality and calm demeanour have well-wishers within the state party unit, potentially wielding influence among newly-elected MLAs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chennithala, considered the senior-most leader within the state unit in terms of organisational and administrative experience, is also in the running for the CM’s post. He was leader of opposition in the assembly between 2016 and 2021 and led the UDF campaign during the 2021 elections, but failed to lead the party to victory. Chennithala, 69, who also belongs to the Nair community like Satheesan, was the home minister of the state between 2014 and 2016 under Oommen Chandy. He has been a six-time MLA from Haripad and a six-time Lok Sabha MP. His affable personality and calm demeanour have well-wishers within the state party unit, potentially wielding influence among newly-elected MLAs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Venugopal, 63, is considered a serious contender for the CM’s post, largely due to his closeness with Rahul Gandhi and the central leadership. He also commands a faction within the state unit, which has gained strength over the last few months in the run up to the polls. Venugopal has immense administrative experience, having served as union minister of state for power and civil aviation during the second UPA government between 2011 and 2014. He was appointed general secretary (organisation) in 2017 and has played a key role in party victories in states like Karnataka, Telangana and Rajasthan. He has good networks with community leaders in Kerala. However, since he did not contest assembly elections, the party will have to set up a bypoll for him if he is selected as chief minister. His selection would in turn intensify factionalism among supporters of Satheesan and Chennithala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Venugopal, 63, is considered a serious contender for the CM’s post, largely due to his closeness with Rahul Gandhi and the central leadership. He also commands a faction within the state unit, which has gained strength over the last few months in the run up to the polls. Venugopal has immense administrative experience, having served as union minister of state for power and civil aviation during the second UPA government between 2011 and 2014. He was appointed general secretary (organisation) in 2017 and has played a key role in party victories in states like Karnataka, Telangana and Rajasthan. He has good networks with community leaders in Kerala. However, since he did not contest assembly elections, the party will have to set up a bypoll for him if he is selected as chief minister. His selection would in turn intensify factionalism among supporters of Satheesan and Chennithala. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishnu Varma ...Read More Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment. Read Less

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