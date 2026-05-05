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Focus now on who Congress picks as CM

The Congress-led UDF's historic win in Kerala prompts discussions on the chief minister's post, with VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, and KC Venugopal as contenders.

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:06 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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The Congress-led UDF’s comprehensive win in the Kerala assembly elections with 102 out of 140 seats, one of its strongest performances in history, will now evoke discussions on the question of the chief minister’s post.

Focus now on who Congress picks as CM

As the leader of the alliance, the Congress will get to pick its chief ministerial nominee though informal consultations will likely be made with allies such as Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).

The leading contenders for the CM’s post are outgoing Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, former leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. While Satheesan and Chennithala are MLAs, Venugopal is currently an MP from Alappuzha in Kerala.

As the face of the party in the assembly over the last five years, Satheesan, 61, a six-time MLA from Paravur, will naturally have the strongest claim for the top post. A leader who entered the party through student politics and gradually climbed the ladder, Satheesan is an out-and-out Congressman with a Nehruvian outlook, especially on economic policies. Over the last five years, he has proved himself as a master strategist, winning a clutch of key bypolls, followed by the Lok Sabha elections and the local body polls last year. He is considered an aggressive face of the party who does not show reluctance in openly taking on challenges from the CPI(M) and the BJP. At the same time, Satheesan’s weakness lies in the fact that he has not held any ministerial post in UDF governments, thereby lacking administrative capabilities. He also has detractors in influential community outfits like NSS, an outfit for Nair community, and the SNDP, the Ezhava outfit.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

udf congress chief minister
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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