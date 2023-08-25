Focus on anti-terror efforts, cybersecurity: Amit Shah to forces during NSS conference

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the two-day National Security Strategy (NSS) conference in Delhi and discussed issues ranging from terror and narco-financing, to cyber security, use of forensic science in investigations and, emergency preparedness for nuclear and radiological exigencies.

Union home minister Amit Shah addresses the National Security Strategy Conference, at the Intelligence Bureau headquarters, in New Delhi (PTI)

According to a statement by the ministry of home affairs (MHA), Shah reiterated the government’s commitment to tackle the menace of drug trafficking and urged all states and probe agencies to continue taking strong action against drug dealers and networks.

The NSS conference is organised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) every year to discuss impending threats to the security of the country. The conference is being attended by around 750 officials, including Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, deputy national security advisors, top officials involved in managing national security issues, police chiefs and inspector generals of all states and Union territories, investigating agencies and the central paramilitary forces.

“On the first day of the conference, deliberations were held on various subjects of national security, including trends in terror and narco-financing in India, use of forensic science in investigation, social challenges, emergency preparedness for nuclear and radiological exigencies and cyber security framework,” the MHA statement said.

During the conference, the home minister “emphasised upon the crucial role of district level police officers in managing internal security”. “He also urged cutting edge police officers to enhance the use of scientific tools in investigation,” the statement added.

A senior official, familiar with the discussions during the meeting, said on condition of anonymity that “issues related to use of cyber space and cryptocurrencies by terrorists, smuggling of Afghan drugs via maritime route, money laundering activities of anti-national elements, illegal immigration, infiltration from Indo-Pakistan border and other internal security challenges such as monitoring social media for spreading hate and religious divide were discussed during the conference”.

Before the commencement of the conference, Shah laid a wreath at the martyrs’ column, erected in memory of those who laid down their lives on the line of duty.

The home minister will also address the concluding session of the conference on Friday.

