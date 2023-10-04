Focus on BSP founder Kanshi Ram as Congress looks to woo Dalits ahead 2024 polls

The decision of Congress party to launch the “Dalit Gaurav Samvad” programme across Uttar Pradesh on the death anniversary of Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram on October 9 has moved focus on the Dalit ideologue who launched the party in 1984 to mobilise the Dalit community.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram. (HT Archive)

Ram had rallied the Dalit community in the early 1980s in several states including Uttar Pradesh (UP), Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

The strategy was to capture political power through a potent electoral alliance of the Dalit, OBC and minority communities. The expansion of BSP’s electoral base considerably weakened Congress’ hold over the Dalit community in UP. As the Other Backward Class (OBC) and the Extremely Backward Class (EBC) shifted their allegiance to the BSP, the Congress’ base and influence shrank: It lost power in Uttar Pradesh.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha election Congress plan to regain its hold over the Dalits with samvad programme.

Once addressing a public meeting in the early 1908s in UP, Kanshi Ram had called upon supporters to maintain distance from both the Congress and the BJP as both the parties, he said, had exploited Dalits to serve their political interest.

“It’s the administrative power that will bring desired social change and not vice- versa”, he had famously said.

Born on March 15, 1934 in Ropar district, Punjab, Kanshi Ram experienced caste-based discrimination early in his age. He delved into the ideals of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, which inspired him to work for the upliftment of suppressed communities.

Ram resigned from the government to launch the All India SC, ST, OBC and Minority Employees Association (BAMCEF) in 1971 to spread Ambedkar’s ideals among the those communities.

In 1981, he launched the “Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti” (DS4), which focussed on bringing in social awakening among the Dalit community. He penned a book “Chamcha Yug”in 1982 to attack the Dalit community leaders who he alleged were working as the stooge of the Congress, BJP and other political parties rather than for the political empowerment of the Dalit community.

In 1984, Ram launched the BSP for the political empowerment of the community.

He then went on to play a critical role in the Samajwadi Party (SP)- BSP alliance in the 1993 assembly election in UP to remove BJP from power after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

Later he broke the alliance with the SP to form a BSP government with the support of the BJP in 1995: Mayawati became UP chief minister.

While the BSP went on to form government four times in 1995, 1997, 2002 and 2007 in UP, the party had to contend with limited influence in other states.

Cashing in on the slogan of Dalit empowerment, the BSP spread its base in UP. With sizeable presence of Dalits across the state, Ram started strengthening the organisation.

With Congress losing grip over the Dalit community, the task became easy. Ram ensured that along with jatavs, pasis, jatav, valmikis, dhobi communities’ workers were entrusted with organising the party’s support base.

Ram’s strategy paid dividend as from 13 Vidhan Sabha seats in 1989, the BSP secured over 67 seats in 1993 Vidhan Sabha election. In 1996 BSP went to election in alliance with Congress but formed the government with BJP in March 1997.

Though an alliance with the BJP was against the ideology of BSP, Ram and Mayawati used this as an opportunity to strengthen their base among the Dalits.

BSP was able to increase its tally in 2002 to 99 seats and again formed the state government with the BJP.

In December, 2001, Ram declared Mayawati as his successor, primarily because of his ill health.

The BSP formed government on its own majority in the 20007 assembly election.

Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow after death of his mentor, Ram on October 9, 2006 Mayawati said, Kanshi Ram maintained distance from his family to work for the empowerment of the deprived community.

“When he was alive he took woe that he will never go (back) to his parents, brothers and remain a bachelor. Kanshi Ram has taken the vow to complete the mission of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar,” she said.

Congress’ plan to launch a programme on Ram’s death anniversary is because the party wants to woo the Dalit community, political analysts said.

SK Dwivedi, former head of the political science department, Lucknow University, said the political parties are working to win the support of the Dalit community before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“The Congress has launched the samvad programme to (again) woo the Dalit community that was once its support base,” Dwivedi added.

Political analyst Anant Rao said, weakening of the BSP in UP has provided an opportunity to the Congress to regain its hold over the Dalits.

“The fight for the Dalit votes is likely to intensify as the Lok Sabha election draws near as the BJP and SP had also launched the Dalit outreach drive in UP. For the BSP that polled 12% vote in the 2022 assembly election it will be fight for survival in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” he said.

