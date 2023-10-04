Cong plans to launch ‘Dalit Gaurav Samvad’ to commemorate BSP founder Kanshi Ram

The Congress is set to launch a “Dalit Gaurav Samvad” through Uttar Pradesh that will begin on October 9, the death anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, in an attempt to wrest back the support of Dalits and most backward classes(MBC) in the state. The party’s programme that will last over a month is set to end on November 26, celebrated as Constitution day. Late Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram. (HT Archive)

The move assumes significance after the Congress support for a caste census nationally after one such state exercise in Bihar announced on Monday, and Rahul Gandhi reiterating the party’s stance of “Jtini abadi, utna haq”(greater population, greater rights). This is close to the iconic slogan used by Kanshi Ram that said “Jiski jitni sankhya bhari, utni uski hissedari’ (the greater the number, the greater the share).

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai confirmed that the party had proposed the launch of such a dialogue. He said this was the party’s attempt to bring the Dalits into party fold.

“Yes, we will launch a programme to connect with the Dalits on October 9, the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Late Kanshi Ram worked for the downtrodden classes and the Congress obviously wants to connect with all the deprived sections,” Rai said.

The programme comes ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections, and at a time where there is some evidence of the BSP, under party supremo and former Chief Minister Mayawati, loosening its influence among the Dalits and the backward classes in Uttar Pradesh. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BSP fell to 19.60 % of the vote, which fell marginally to 19.43% in the 2019 elections. To be sure, while in 2014 the BSP won 0 Lok Sabha seats, in 2019, they won 10 seats. In the assembly elections in 2022, the BSP fell to an all time low of 1 seat, retaining only 12.88 % of the vote, down from an already paltry 19 seats and 22.23 % of the vote in the 2017 assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee organization secretary Anil Yadav said that the party intents to connect with 1 lakh influential Dalits across the state. “There will be a state level Dalit leadership meeting, night chaupals in Dalit areas in every assembly constituency as well as discussions on an agenda for scheduled castes in every Lok Sabha constituency,” Yadav said.

He added that divisional “Dalit Gaurav Yatras” will be held, and press conferences would be organized at all district headquarters.

BJP leaders were not available for a comment.

“The Congress has been in favour of aligning with the BSP. This will put pressure on the BSP which has so far not decided about aligning with any party. BSP chief Mayawati has considerable influence on Dalits. This is an attempt of the Congress to woo the Dalits ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON