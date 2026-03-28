Focus on ‘Team India’: PM Modi to CMs in key West Asia war meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting with chief ministers of states and union territories to review the preparations to meet the supply of gas, fuel and other essentials that have been impacted the ongoing conflict in West Asia and emphasised the need for robust coordination at all levels for quick response said people aware of the details. Track updates on Iran-US war The prime minister said there is a need for paying special attention to states along the border areas and coastal regions. (PMO)

“The prime minister reiterated that addressing the challenge is a shared responsibility and expressed confidence that working together as team India, the nation will successfully overcome the situation,” a statement issued by his office said.

The prime minister said there is a need for paying special attention to states along the border areas and coastal regions to address emerging challenges related to “shipping, essential supplies and maritime operations.”

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As per the statement issued by his Office, the Prime Minister also cautioned against the spread of misinformation and rumours and emphasised the need for accurate and incredible information to be disseminated among the people.

“The chief ministers appreciated the steps taken by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister to tackle the situation. They welcomed the decision to reduce excise duty on fuel amid global uncertainties and increase in commercial LPG allocation to the states,” the statement said.

According to people aware of the details the meeting was called to reiterate a collaborative effort by the union government and the state governments to meet the challenges set off by the crisis.

The meeting, which came close on the heels of the PM’s statement in Parliament , was called to discuss the response to the challenges that had emanated from the West Asia conflict said people aware of the details.

On the ongoing imbroglio in the West Asia region the Prime Minister is learnt to have said that India has prior experience in dealing with similar global disruption and he made a reference to the collective response made by the union and the state government during the global COVID-19 pandemic. “He said the same spirit of cooperation and coordination remains India’s greatest strength in navigating the present circumstances,” fhe statement said.

Referring to the current situation as dynamic and that requires continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies, the Prime Minister informed the CMs that an inter Ministerial group has been operational since March 3 that reviews the situation on a daily basis and takes timely decisions.

He said the government‘s priorities are to “maintain economic stability, ensure energy security, safeguarding the interest of citizens and strengthen industry and supply chains,” the statement said.

Reflecting on the critical role that state governments have in meeting the challenges, the Prime Minister called for constant communication and coordination between the Centre and the states with timely sharing of information and joint decision-making for swift and well aligned response, the statement said .

He cautioned against black marketing and holding and urge the states to ensure smooth functioning of supply chains. “He also stressed on the need for advanced planning in the agricultural sector, particularly in monitoring fertiliser storage and distribution so that farmers do not face difficulties during the upcoming Kharif season,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister called for parallel focus on immediate response and long-term preparedness and urge the states to accelerate efforts in promoting alternative energy sources such as bio fuels, solar energy, electric mobility as well as expanding piped natural gas connections.

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And called for continuing engagement with industry and MSMEs to address their concerns and ensure stability in production and employment.

Cabinet Secy TV Somanath gave a presentation on the current situation and the steps being taken to tackle the situation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted that the government has been working actively under the Prime Minister‘s leadership to tackle this crisis and said there is a need for collective action from all states and UTS to tackle the ongoing situation.

Even as the Indian government has asserted that there is no shortage of fuel and essentials and there are adequate reserves, the meeting was called to assess the preparedness of the states to deal with shortfalls. On Friday, the government announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol to ₹3 a litre and exempted diesel from the duty.

The meeting which excluded the CM’s of four poll bound states and one union territory was also attended by union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

The attendees included N Chandra Babu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Revanth Reddy (Telangana), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Omar Abdullah (Jammu and Kashmir), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh) among others.