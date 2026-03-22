PM Modi reviews power readiness in high-level meet as West Asia conflict rages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level review on Sunday at a time when global oil markets remain volatile, with Brent crude trading at around $109 a barrel after touching an intraday high of $119 amid West Asia conflict. PM Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the evolving West Asia situation. (HT Photo)

The meeting came even as an LPG tanker from the United States docked along India’s western coast, offering some supply relief amid mounting concerns over energy security. Track US-Israel and Iran war live updates

Tensions in West Asia, however, showed no signs of easing. US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could target Iranian power infrastructure if Tehran does not lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz – a critical global oil transit route – within 48 hours.

The Iranians, on their side, are also belligerent and have attacked a nuclear facility in central Israel in response to Tel Aviv attack on the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran. On top of all this, the Houthi rebels have also threatened to join in the war with Iran with a threat to shipping in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

The Prime Minister, while chairing the meeting, focused on keeping essential sectors running smoothly. HT has learnt that the discussions centred on petroleum, crude oil, gas, power and fertiliser supplies, with an emphasis on ensuring there are no disruptions on the ground.