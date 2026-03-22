PM Modi reviews power readiness in high-level meet as West Asia conflict rages
Narendra Modi reviewed the key energy sectors as crude eases from $119 high, tensions persist in West Asia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level review on Sunday at a time when global oil markets remain volatile, with Brent crude trading at around $109 a barrel after touching an intraday high of $119 amid West Asia conflict.
The meeting came even as an LPG tanker from the United States docked along India’s western coast, offering some supply relief amid mounting concerns over energy security. Track US-Israel and Iran war live updates
Tensions in West Asia, however, showed no signs of easing. US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could target Iranian power infrastructure if Tehran does not lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz – a critical global oil transit route – within 48 hours.
The Iranians, on their side, are also belligerent and have attacked a nuclear facility in central Israel in response to Tel Aviv attack on the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran. On top of all this, the Houthi rebels have also threatened to join in the war with Iran with a threat to shipping in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.
The Prime Minister, while chairing the meeting, focused on keeping essential sectors running smoothly. HT has learnt that the discussions centred on petroleum, crude oil, gas, power and fertiliser supplies, with an emphasis on ensuring there are no disruptions on the ground.
Modi also reviewed logistics and distribution networks in detail, stressing the need to maintain steady supplies across the country and prevent any bottlenecks.
Since the onset of the war, retail petrol and diesel prices for regular consumers have largely remained unchanged, however there has been a notable uptick in other fuel categories, marking the first significant revision since March 2024.
Industrial diesel, in particular, has seen a sharp rise of around 25%, reflecting the pressure from global price movements amid the ongoing conflict.
Officials indicated that the government is closely monitoring the situation, with a clear focus on safeguarding domestic supply. While addressing a press conference earlier this week, Sujata Sharma, a joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, said that New Delhi may revisit its fuel export plans if required to ensure adequate availability in the local market.
“Domestic consumption is priority, and the government will review (the export plan),” she added. Notably, India is one of the world’s largest refining hubs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShishir Gupta
Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.Read More