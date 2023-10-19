Foodgrain output at record high: Centre

India’s output of foodgrains during 2022-23 stands at a record 329.6 million tonne, up 4% from the previous year’s total production of 315.6 million tonne, the government said on Wednesday. Wheat production during the year stood at 110.5 million tonnes, higher by 4.7% than last year’s output of 105.7 million tonne, according to data from the farm ministry.(HT File)

The fourth and final estimates for 2022-23 released by the agriculture ministry showed higher production in almost all major food crops compared to 2021-22, including pulses and oilseeds.

In contrast to the plentiful harvests, consumer food inflation remained elevated and soared to a 15-month high in August at 7.44%. Growth in cereal prices continue to be in the double digits, although overall, retail prices, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, slowed to a three-month low of 5.02% in September from a year ago.

Rice output during 2022-23 was estimated to be a record 135.7 million tonnes, up 4.6% from the previous year’s 129 million tonne. It is also higher than the five-year production average of 120 million tonne, according to the government estimates.

READ | Centre pegs India's foodgrain output at record 330MT in 2022-23



Wheat production during the year stood at 110.5 million tonnes, higher by 4.7% than last year’s output of 105.7 million tonne, according to data from the farm ministry.

Despite ample harvests, high food prices have led the government to ban exports of both rice and wheat, levy a 40% duty on onion export and allow duty-free imports of pulses.

On Wednesday, the government extended curbs on overseas sugar shipments to keep prices steady. The production estimates for 2022-23 showed sugarcane output to be 490 million tonne against the previous year’s 439.4 million tonnes.

Total pulses production during 2022-23 stood at 26 million tonnes, higher by 1,400,000 tonne than the last five years’ average pulses output of 24 million tonnes. Oilseeds output rose to 41.3 million tonne, up from 33.9 million tonnes produced during 2021-22, the farm ministry’s data showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Zia Haq Zia Haq reports on public policy, economy and agriculture. Particularly interested in development economics and growth theories. ...view detail