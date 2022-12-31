‘Football in 4 letters’: World mourns death of King Pele

Pele, regarded as one of the world’s greatest footballers and the sport’s original icon, passed away in Sao Paulo in Brazil on Thursday at the age of 82 due to multiple organ failure. The grim news was on the horizon for a few months now, given his prolonged battle with cancer at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital, yet the confirmation of his death — around 4pm in Sao Paulo and past midnight in India — sent his legions of fans around the world into a state of mourning.

Brazil, the vibrant flag-bearers of the beautiful game revelling in dance and music, has fallen silent. The images of Christ the Redeemer and the iconic Maracana Stadium at Rio de Janeiro being lit up in the colours of Brazil’s national flag provide a moving illustration of what he means to the South American country of roughly 217 million people. Hordes of fans have flocked to the Urbano Caldeira Stadium in Santos, the city where he played most of his club football, to share their grief with each other and pay tributes.

His funeral will take place in Santos on Monday and Tuesday.

But the tributes were not confined to Brazil alone — extending across the globe from South America to Europe, the United States to South-East Asia, from Australia to Africa, to India. After all, Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, couldn’t be restricted to the parochial boundaries of his country.

The international football federation (Fifa) lowered the flags of all nations to half-mast at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, as a symbol of “mourning and respect”. From floral tributes to heartfelt banners and murals, the outpouring of grief has been apparent in regions, including India, where he made multiple visits.

As synonymous with football as Muhammad Ali is with boxing, his influence, like the American, transcended the sport that he played.

“For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pele’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible. Today, (first lady) Jill and my thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him,” said US President Joe Biden.

“The passing away of Pele leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations. Condolences to his family and fans. RIP,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During an illustrious career that saw Pele become football’s first superstar, he won three World Cup titles with Brazil (1958, 1962 and 1970) — the only player to do so — scoring 77 goals in 92 matches for his country. He donned the canary yellow of Brazil for the first time as a 16-year-old against Argentina in 1957. By the time he finished playing for Brazil in 1971, he was the undisputed king.

Pele was also a prolific goalscorer at club level for Santos and New York Cosmos in a 21-year journey as a professional footballer. According to Fifa, he scored more than 1,200 goals in over 1,300 games.

Referred to as O Rei (The King) by his fans, Pele helped put Brazil on the sporting map at a time when his country was mired in poverty. He showed that it is possible to come from the streets and climb the ladder of success provided you possess skill with the football at your feet. Pele had plenty of that. That Pele is the gold standard in a sport that has produced the likes of Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi and the two Ronaldos in recent decades is an apt reflection of his genius.

He combined artistry with athleticism and grace with gumption to reach the summit of his sport. His first brush with international stardom came in 1958 at all of 17, when he scored six goals to help Brazil lift the World Cup for the first time ever. His tally included a brace in the final against hosts Sweden as Brazil ran away 5-2 winners.

Brazil would add two more World Cup titles to their kitty during his time, helping the forward cement a legacy that is celebrated even 51 years after his last international game. Having scored a goal each in the 1962 and 1966 World Cup before netting four in 1970, he finished with a tally of 12 goals in football’s showpiece event. He was the minister of sport in Brazil from 1995 to 1998.

Neymar, who equalled Pele’s tally of 77 goals for Brazil during the recent World Cup, said: “I would say that before Pele, football was just a sport. He transformed football into an art, into entertainment. Football and Brazil gained status thanks to the King. He has gone, but his magic will remain. Pele is ETERNAL!”

Cristiano Ronaldo called Pele “an inspiration to millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever”. He went on to add: “The affection he always showed for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even from a distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele.”

Former Germany great Franz Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup as player in 1974 and as coach in 1990, said: “Football lost the greatest in its history today — and I lost a unique friend. Football will be yours forever. Rest in peace, Pele.”

Former England forward Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany, said of his contemporary: “I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me, Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him.”

Lionel Messi simply said: “Rest in peace, Pele.”

