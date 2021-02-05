For flouting Covid-19 norms, organisers of Nadda’s meeting booked in Kerala

The Kerala police on Friday registered a case against organisers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) public meeting in Thrissur addressed by party president J P Nadda for alleged violations of Covid-19 protocols. Police said more than 5000 people participated in the meeting on Thursday and there was no social distancing and participants crowded the venue.

Thrissur police commissioner Aaditya R said the case was registered against thorganisers and 1000 participants under the Prevention of Epidemic Diseases Act. But he said no case was registered against the BJP president. The BJP state unit has criticised the move and said it was part of political vendetta.

“Two days back thousands participated in Health Minister K K Shailaja’s ‘adalat’ in north Kerala. It is double standard and hypocrisy. It is part of the ruling CPI (M)’s vendetta politics,” said state president K Surendran. Earlier police also registered cases against organisers of the ‘Aisawarya Kerala Yatra’ led by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

When asked about this Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the action saying the police were doing their duty. He said in minister’s public meeting all participants were checked and mandatory distancing was kept. "We have seen recently that the opposition leader was carried to the stage by party supporters. Such events never take place in CPI(M). He should have restrained over enthusiastic workers,” the CM said. Later Chennithala said there were two sets of law, one for the ruling party and another for opposition and his party will oppose it.