For Indians fleeing Ukraine, a businessman in Poland steps up to provide crucial support

When on February 24, Russian president Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine, Engelbert D’Mello, a 45-year-old businessman from Goa felt dizzy with shock.

His first thoughts turned to his partner Olga Koshel, an Ukrainian who lived on the outskirts of Kyiv along with their daughter Olexandra “Sasha” who turned five this year -- for their immediate needs and safety.

“She lives in Boravy which is on the outskirts of Kyiv and her locality has seen sporadic bombardment as the Russian troops attempted to take out military establishments and radio communication infrastructure several of which are located in Boravy,” D’Mello told HT. There was bombing on the first day of the war and she lived in a primarily civilian area of the town and was expected to be safe, as the war raged on, D’Mello said.

Engelbert and Olga met in Goa back in 2013 when he was running a restaurant along Goa’s coastal belt and the two were soon in a relationship. Olga now lives in Ukraine with their daughter, but the impending threats they face has left him worried.

“Initially I managed to, through some contacts and with the help of some Indian officials, arrange some money for her to ensure the bare necessities,” he said.

With the situation becoming increasingly precarious by the day and with no end to the war in sight, Olga decided to use one of the fast-closing humanitarian corridors to leave her country and hopes to reunite with Engelbert in Goa.

Like the thousands of Indians stranded in Ukraine, D’Mello turned to Amit Lath, the Vice President of the Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Poland who took it upon himself to coordinate between the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, Poland and with the students for their evacuation and temporary stay. For thousands of Indian students in Ukraine, he emerged as a beacon for those trying to escape the war.

Lath, who had been coordinating the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine into Poland and ensuring their onward journey home, turned out to be a crucial source of support for students studying in the far corners of Ukraine.

Thanks to his help, Lath was included by the Indian embassy officials as the only non-governmental person allowed to officially assist with the evacuation efforts.

“He was not only there to personally pick them (Olga and Oleksandra) from the Polish Ukrainian border but has also helped arrange an apartment for them to temporarily stay while they try and secure a visa for coming to India,” D’Mello told HT.

“A lot of the students were visibly shaken and were unsure what they were in for when they were forced to hurriedly pack their bags and board buses even as explosions raged around them. They didn’t know what to expect and the kind of facilities that would await them in Poland. But many were surprised and happy that they were well taken care of,” he told HT.

Working alongside embassy officials, Lath used his business contacts to arrange for stay and accommodations in hotels, lodges and even among families for those who needed a few days in Ukraine before they could fly back home to India.

“In a foreign land and unsure of the language the students and other Indians were naturally worried. We registered each student and prepared a manifesto for flights to India. From Sumy we arranged a stay within 24 hours for 600 students who were rushed out of the country during the brief humanitarian window that was opened,” Lath said.

More than 22,000 students and other Indian nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine since the start of the war. While some students trekked across the border into Ukraine amid hostile officials the most difficult evacuation bit was that of the students from Sumy in Ukraine.

“We have till date ensured that every Indian national who has wanted to leave has left. I can say confidently that if there are any who remained behind, they will be just a handful and those who chose to stay on their own accord. The war is showing no sign of letting up and Vladimir Putin is in no mood to back down despite the widespread destruction he has caused,” Lath said.