Ex-Karnataka sanitation worker claims burnt bodies of rape victims: 'One was schoolgirl in uniform, with bag'

A man from Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district has claimed that he was forced to burn and bury the bodies of rape victims. He alleged that the bodies were of multiple women — including schoolgirls — who he believed were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala and nearby areas between 1998 and 2014. A former sanitation worker said some of the corpses he buried or burned showed signs of sexual assault, strangulation, and other injuries.(Representative image)

The person is a former sanitation worker who was employed with the Dharmasthala temple administration. He approached local police earlier this week and sought protection for himself and his family.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the man said he had come forward after nearly a decade due to guilt and a desire to seek justice for the victims.

“The person has requested not to reveal his identity and after obtaining necessary permission from the court, we registered a case,” Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Arun K told TNIE.

Advocates Ojaswi Gowda and Sachin Deshpande, representing the complainant, shared details of his statement with police. The complainant said he had submitted photographs of human remains that he claims to have recently exhumed — remains that he says he buried years ago.

“I request the police to exhume the remains of bodies buried by me. About 11 years ago, I left Dharmasthala along with my family and hid ourselves and lived in a neighbouring state. We are haunted daily that we will also be killed.” the newspaper quoted the man as saying.

A response from the government is awaited on the matter.

Schoolgirl’s body buried with uniform and bag, alleges Karnataka man

In his complaint, the former sanitation worker said that he initially believed the bodies he encountered — mostly of unclothed women — were victims of suicide or drowning. But some of the corpses showed signs of sexual assault, strangulation, and other injuries.

“One incident has haunted me forever. A girl between 12 and 15 years was found lying dead about 500 metres away from a petrol bunk at Kalleri in 2010. She was wearing a school uniform and her skirt and innerwear were missing and she had marks of sexual assault and strangulation,” man said in his complaint, the newspaper reported.

He further alleged that he was instructed to dig a pit and bury the body of the schoolgirl along with her schoolbag. The man also claimed to have witnessed multiple murders of homeless men and beggars in the Dharmasthala area over the years.

The man further alleged that his supervisor ordered him to secretly dispose of the bodies. When he refused and threatened to go to the police, he was allegedly assaulted, the TNIE report added.

A case has been registered at Dharmasthala police station on July 3 under Section 211(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (for failing to provide required information in the manner and time prescribed by law) and the investigation is ongoing.