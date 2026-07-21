Ford delegation meets CM Vijay, discusses expansion plans in state

Top officials of US-based automaker Ford Motor Company on Monday met Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat to discuss expediting manufacturing operations at the company’s ₹3,250-crore facility at Maraimalai Nagar near Chennai and its future expansion plans in the state.

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Ford Motor currently operates a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai, employing around 12,000 people in technology roles. The company has also recently established a similar facility in Coimbatore.

The Ford delegation included Simonetta B Verdi, managing director, Government Affairs, International Markets Group; Dhiraj Dixit, transformation officer and director of manufacturing, India operations; and Shripad Bhat, country director (Government Affairs), Ford India Pvt Ltd. They met Vijay along with Tamil Nadu industries minister S Keerthana.

An official release said Ford Motor is set to commence engine production at its existing Maraimalai Nagar facility.

Recalling that Ford’s association with Tamil Nadu spans more than three decades, the chief minister said his government would extend full cooperation for the manufacturing project to be undertaken by the company “soon”.

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{{^usCountry}} Commenting on the meeting, industries minister S Keerthana said, “The meeting focused on expediting Ford’s manufacturing operations in Tamil Nadu, expanding its Global Capability Centres, and exploring future investments.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commenting on the meeting, industries minister S Keerthana said, “The meeting focused on expediting Ford’s manufacturing operations in Tamil Nadu, expanding its Global Capability Centres, and exploring future investments.” {{/usCountry}}

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In a post on her official social media account, Keerthana said the chief minister assured the delegation of the Tamil Nadu government’s full support and encouraged Ford to fully utilise its Maraimalai Nagar manufacturing facility while advancing its expansion plans in the state.

Industries department additional chief secretary V Vijayakumar and Guidance Tamil Nadu managing director and CEO Deepak Jacob were also present at the meeting, the release said.

On October 31, 2025, Ford announced an investment of ₹3,250 crore at the Chennai facility to manufacture a new generation of engines, a project expected to create around 600 jobs.

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Ford exited the Indian market in 2021 after announcing the cessation of vehicle manufacturing in the country. In 2024, the company submitted a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the Tamil Nadu government, confirming its plan to utilise the Chennai plant for export-oriented manufacturing.

The Chennai plant, spread over 400 acres, is located at Maraimalai Nagar, about 45 km south of Chennai.