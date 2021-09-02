Foreign minister S Jaishankar in Croatia on Friday: Here's what's on the agenda

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit Croatia on Friday as part of a four-day tour to review bilateral relationship with three Central European countries. He will also go to Slovenia and Denmark during his September 2-5 visit.

During his visit to Croatia, Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with foreign minister Gordan Grlic Radman, and call on the Croatian leadership.

A statement by the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said that Jaishankar's visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen the multifaceted relationship with the European Union (EU).

He has received a special invite from Slovenia, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union from July to December, for an informal meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs. The meeting is expected to focus on the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

The informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council will be held at an estate near the city of Kranj on September 3, under the “Gymnich” format, a person familiar with developments told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity.

Jaishankar will attend the annual Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) being held in Slovenia, and participate in the panel discussion on "Partnership for a Rules-Based Order in the Indo-Pacific".

He will also hold discussions with his EU counterparts on issues of mutual interest.

During his visit to Denmark on 4-5 September, Jaishankar will co-chair the 4th round of the Indo-Danish Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.