'Foreign nationals protesting in India a matter of concern': Chirag Paswan on Imran Khan's participation in Mumbai stir

Union minister Chirag Paswan has criticised actor Imran Khan for participating in protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Mumbai earlier this month.

Chirag Paswan says actor Imran Khan, who is not an Indian citizen, should not have taken part in protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said every Indian citizen had the right to protest against any issue, but the participation of a foreign national in such demonstrations was unacceptable.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read | Imran Khan gets notice from Foreigners Regional Registration Office asking him to show cause why his OCI tag should not be cancelled

Deep Dive Why did Chirag Paswan object to Imran Khan joining the Mumbai protest? Paswan said Indian citizens have the right to protest, but considered it a matter of concern for a foreign national to participate. He said Khan’s work in India did not make him an Indian citizen. What notices did the FRRO issue to Imran Khan after the Mumbai protest? The FRRO issued a notice directing Khan to leave India by October 28, 2026. It later asked him to show cause why his OCI registration should not be cancelled. How did Imran Khan challenge the notice ordering him to leave India? Khan petitioned the Bombay High Court, calling the notice arbitrary and hasty and arguing that it did not identify a specific legal breach. He also argued that his OCI status entitled him to a hearing before action was taken.

“I like the actor and his work. But he should have realised that he did not become an Indian citizen merely by virtue of having worked in the country for so long. If Indian citizens take part in protests, I respect that. But when foreign nationals do so, it is a matter of concern. As part of the Union government, I am concerned about attempts to create anarchy in the country with the backing of foreign powers,” Paswan said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Hajipur MP, who tried his hand at films before entering politics, was responding to questions about the ‘leave India’ notice issued to Khan, an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder who has been accused of violating the Foreigners Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Hajipur MP, who tried his hand at films before entering politics, was responding to questions about the ‘leave India’ notice issued to Khan, an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder who has been accused of violating the Foreigners Act. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Khan, the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan, was born in the United States and holds American citizenship. However, he was brought up in India and has been active in the film industry for over a decade.

Also Read | ‘Arbitrary, hasty’: Imran Khan challenges leave India notice in Bombay high courtThe actor received the notice days after attending a demonstration in Mumbai demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Paswan slams Rahul Gandhi over Kolkata stampede

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Paswan also criticised Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for proceeding with his political engagements in Goa, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled his scheduled programmes in Kolkata following a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal that claimed 19 lives.

Paswan said Shah had shown “sensitivity” by cancelling his engagements in the wake of the tragedy, contrasting his response with that of the opposition.

“It shows the difference in priorities. On the one hand, we have our home minister, who is sensitive towards a tragedy, and on the other, we have the opposition, for which nothing matters more than politics,” the Union minister said.