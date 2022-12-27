Forensic team joins probe into actor Tunisha Sharma’s death as kin levels charges against co-star Sheezan Khan

A forensic team on Monday examined the set of a television serial where actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide last week, as her mother levelled fresh charges against her co-star Sheezan Khan who has been arrested.

The 20-year-old actor was found dead in the bathroom of the set in Mumbai on Saturday.

Khan, her former partner, was arrested on the same day on charges of abetment to suicide on the basis of a complaint by the deceased’s mother Vanita Sharma. He was remanded in police custody till December 28.

Vanita accused 28-year-old Khan of cheating on her daughter while they were in a relationship, which, she said, prompted Tunisha to die by suicide.

“Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. He started a relationship with her first, promised her marriage and then broke up with her. He was involved with another girl, while he was in a relationship with Tunisha,” she said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer said they were looking into Vanita’s allegation.

“We are collecting evidence to look into the mother’s claims that she (Tunisha) was depressed after Khan broke up with her,” a police officer at Waliv police station said.

The officer said that in his statement to the police, Khan said he was worried that Tunisha might take an extreme step as she was facing mental health issues.

“Sheezan said that although he broke up with Tunisha, he was concerned for her and had also asked her to seek help. He also asked her mother to take care of her,” the officer said.

Police officers said they have seized Khan’s phone and have collected the clothes and jewellery Tunisha was wearing when she died.

Police have recorded statements of seven people who were present on the set at the time of the incident.

“We are in the process of recording the statements of all those who are relevant to the case,” said assistant commissioner of police Chandrakant Jadhav.

Tunisha’s body was handed over to her family on Monday and her last rites are likely to be performed on Tuesday, people aware of the matter said.

(With agency inputs)