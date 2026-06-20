The investigation into alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala has entered a forensic stage, with Karnataka’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) comparing DNA extracted from skeletal remains recovered in a reserve forest with blood samples collected from relatives of 17 people reported missing, according to officers familiar with the inquiry.

Forensic test begins in Dharmasthala probe

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The exercise follows the recovery of seven human skulls and other skeletal remains during searches in the Banglegudde reserve forest in 2025. Officers associated with the investigation said blood samples from relatives of eight missing persons are already undergoing comparison with DNA extracted from the recovered remains. The SIT has also initiated the process of obtaining samples from the families of nine more missing persons, which will be subjected to the same analysis once collected.

Investigators believe the testing could determine whether any of the remains belong to individuals whose disappearances were reported over the past several years.

The remains were recovered from an area that came under investigation after a former sanitation worker, Chinnaiah, produced a human skull before a court and alleged that he had buried the bodies of several victims of rape and murder there. Following the recovery, police registered Unnatural Death Reports at Dharmasthala police station before transferring the remains to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru for scientific examination.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officers in the know, preliminary forensic findings indicate that all of the recovered skeletal remains belong to male individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officers in the know, preliminary forensic findings indicate that all of the recovered skeletal remains belong to male individuals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chinnaiah emerged as the central figure in the investigation after claiming that he had been compelled to bury the bodies of women and girls over several years in and around the temple town. His allegations led the Karnataka government to constitute the Special Investigation Team to examine the claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chinnaiah emerged as the central figure in the investigation after claiming that he had been compelled to bury the bodies of women and girls over several years in and around the temple town. His allegations led the Karnataka government to constitute the Special Investigation Team to examine the claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He has since filed a writ petition before the Karnataka High Court alleging that he was drawn into a ₹200 crore conspiracy to defame Dharmasthala and its Dharmadhikari, D. Veerendra Heggade. The petition names several individuals, including activist Girish Mattannavar and actor Prakash Raj, and seeks directions to the Special Investigation Team to complete its inquiry into the alleged conspiracy and initiate action against those named. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He has since filed a writ petition before the Karnataka High Court alleging that he was drawn into a ₹200 crore conspiracy to defame Dharmasthala and its Dharmadhikari, D. Veerendra Heggade. The petition names several individuals, including activist Girish Mattannavar and actor Prakash Raj, and seeks directions to the Special Investigation Team to complete its inquiry into the alleged conspiracy and initiate action against those named. {{/usCountry}}

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Alongside the forensic examination, investigators have widened their search for possible identities by gathering records of missing persons from the Karnataka State Crime Records Bureau, District Crime Records Bureau and police stations across the state, as well as neighbouring Kerala, Telangana and other states. Officers familiar with the inquiry said investigators have placed particular focus on people reported missing in Dharmasthala. Several families have also approached the SIT claiming that their relatives disappeared while in the temple town.

According to officers familiar with the investigation, personal documents recovered during the searches have provided possible leads linking two missing persons to the site.

One is believed to be 70 year old UB Ayyappa of T Shettigeri village in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu district, who reportedly disappeared about seven years ago. Investigators recovered an identity card bearing his name near the skeletal remains.

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The second possible identification is Adishesha Narayana of Gubbi in Tumakuru district, who was reported missing in 2013. Officers said his driving licence was recovered during searches in the Banglegudde reserve forest.

Investigators cautioned that neither identification has been confirmed and that the DNA comparison process will determine whether any of the recovered remains belong to the missing persons whose families have provided, or will provide, blood samples for forensic analysis.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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