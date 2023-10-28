Forest dept searches Karnataka minister’s house after son’s photos with ‘tiger claw’ pendant go viral

The forest department on Friday searched the residence of state minister Laxmi Hebbalkar after photos of her son, Mrinal Hebbalkar, wearing a pendant that appears to be a tiger claw went viral on social media, officials said.

Karnataka women and child development minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Friday told reporters that the pendant worn by her son is made of plastic and was gifted to him during a wedding ceremony. (ANI)

“Pictures of Mrinal wearing a tiger claw pendant were widely circulated on social media on Thursday after which he was issued a notice by the forest department,” officials aware of the matter said.

The women and child development minister’s son was questioned by the forest department and the locket sent to the Forensic and Science Laboratory for a test, officials added. “Action will be taken based on the FSL reports,” divisional forest officer Shankar Kallolikar said.

Meanwhile, Laxmi Hebbalkar on Friday told reporters that the pendant worn by her son is made of plastic and was gifted to him during a wedding ceremony. “I myself am against killing of animals,” she added.

The controversy over the tiger claw pendant started after Big Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santhosh was taken into custody from the set of the show for allegedly wearing a tiger claw locket on Sunday night.

He was arrested on the basis of a suo-motu complaint filed by the forest department under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which makes wearing or displaying any body part of animals a punishable offence.

In a relief to Santhosh, a Bengaluru Court on Friday granted him bail in connection with the case and asked him to furnish surety.

Santhosh’s advocate had sought bail in the case on Monday, while the Court had granted the prosecution time till Wednesday to file any objections. On Thursday, the Court heard both sides, and had reserved the order, which was given on Friday.

After securing bail, Santhosh’s advocate alleged that the forest department had arrested him illegally. “He was arrested without any questioning. It looks like a conspiracy against him,” K Nataraj told reporters on Friday.

Following Santhosh’s arrest, the forest department authorities searched premises of several Kannada actors and politicans including Darshan Thoogudeepa, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Jaggesh and astrologer Vinay Guruji.

