Former Andhra CM and Telugu actor’s youngest daughter dies by suicide

The 52-year-old fourth and youngest daughter of a legendary Telugu film actor and founder of a prominent party in Andhra Pradesh died allegedly by suicide at her residence in upscale Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Monday, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The family members noticed her hanging from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. They rushed to the spot on being informed and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters.

“We have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. We shall hand over the body to the family members after the autopsy,” a police official, who refused to be quoted, said, adding that no suicide note was found near the body.

According to the police, she was reportedly facing some health issues and was under treatment for the last few months. “She has been in a state of depression due to health problems. She may have died by suicide because of her ill-health,” her daughter said in a statement to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said her mother had gone into her bedroom at about noon and bolted it from inside. “When she did not come out even after two hours, we knocked on the door several times, but she did not open it. We got suspicious and broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling,” she said.

The deceased also has 11 brothers, including a senior Telugu actor. All the family members reached her house on getting to know about the tragedy.

The woman was earlier married a Kerala industrialist, whom she divorced due to family dispute. Later, she got married to a businessman, who had settled abroad. She returned to Hyderabad a few years ago, said her family members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON