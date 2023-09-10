Former Andhra CM Naidu arrested in graft case, TDP cadre stages protest

Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the state Crime Investigation Department(CID) in connection with allegations of corruption involving Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), in dramatic scenes early on Saturday morning, sparking angry protests from party cadres across the state and widespread condemnation from political parties opposed to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Naidu was arrested from Nandyal, and taken to Vijaywada, where he as questioned by CID officials till late on Saturday night.

A convoy of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu leaves for Vijaywada after his arrest from Nandyal (PTI)

Naidu, who has been chief minister of Andhra Pradesh three times, including one tenure post the bifurcation of the state in 2014, was in his caravan (he has been touring parts of the state, addressing meetings) when at around 3 am, police forces surrounded and barricaded the area where he slept, and sought to arrest him. TDP leaders including former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya however blocked the team led by inspector general of police(Nandyal range) Kolli Raghurami Reddy, and an argument ensued.

At 5:30 am , the police knocked on Naidu’s door and told the TDP chief that he was being arrested in connection with the alleged corruption in APSSDC . A notice served to the leader said he was being arrested under sections that included criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of electronic documents, fraud, breach of trust and sections of the Prevention of Corruption act. It said that Naidu could seek bail only through court.

The allegations date back to 2014 when a few months after coming to power, the Andhra Pradesh government led by Naidu proposed the establishment of the APSSDC, ostensibly to develop “employability skills” for students studying non-professional courses and promoting entrepreneurship. Addressing a press conference in Vijaywada on Saturday, N Sanjay, additional director general of police(CID) said that the quantum of the alleged fraud was around ₹550 crore. He alleged that the former chief minister had orchestrated the transfer of public funds from government to private entities via shell companies; there was no actual delivery or sales of items on invoices; and that a portion of funds were used to create “centres of excellence” departing from official procedure. “Naidu possesses exclusive knowledge of the transactions leading to the issuance of government orders and memoranda of understanding, making him a central figure in the investigation. Key documents related to the case have gone missing and Naidu and others are the primary suspects,” he said.

Separately, the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department also initiated a case in 2018, with the former arresting two persons for the diversion of funds, and attaching properties amounting to ₹ 31.20 crore of one of the companies involved.

Naidu however rejected the charges summarily, and said that the police had failed to show him any evidence. “The police came last night and created a fuss. When I asked them to show proof that I had committed any wrongdoing, they failed to do so. The ruling party is very keen on foisting a false case against me,” Naidu said.

News of Naidu’s arrest spread quickly, and TDP cadres staged demonstrations all over the state, with the police taking several leaders into preventive custody. In Konaseema, the police personnel stopped Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh from travelling to Nandyal, who then squatted on the road in protest.

Naidu, who travelled to Vijaywada by road, was brought to the office of the special investigation team late in the evening. “He has not been cooperating with the investigating officers and not answering any of the queries,” a CMO spokesperson said, asking not to be named.

The arrest, that comes with less than a year to go for the assembly and parliamentary elections, was condemned by the BJP, as well as constituents of the national opposition grouping Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance(INDIA). Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president N Tulasi Reddy said, “If there is really a case, he should be served prior notice. Why should the police create so much of a fuss?”

Daggubati Purandeswari, state president of the BJP said, “In fact, his (Naidu’s) name was not mentioned in the FIR at all and the police had not bothered to at least take an explanation from him in the case,” she said. YSRCP general secretary and advisor to the government(public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, however, rejected these allegations and said Naidu “ was arrested only after the police gathered strong evidence.”

