e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Former BJP minister Chinmayanand walks out of jail after Allahabad High Court grants him bail in sexual abuse case

Former BJP minister Chinmayanand walks out of jail after Allahabad High Court grants him bail in sexual abuse case

The Allahabad High Court on Monday had granted him bail in the alleged rape case of a law student.

india Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former BJP leader Chinmayanand
Former BJP leader Chinmayanand(ANI file photo)
         

The former Bharatiya Janata Party minister Chinmayanand walked out of Shahjahanpur jail on Wednesday after he was granted bail by Allahabad High Court in sexual abuse case.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday had granted him bail in the alleged rape case of a law student.

Chinmayanand was arrested in September last year after the 23-year-old woman accused him of sexual harassment and blackmail.

The woman was a student of the Chinmayanand-controlled SS Law College in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

tags
top news
Chinmayanand walks out of jail after HC grants bail in sexual abuse case
Chinmayanand walks out of jail after HC grants bail in sexual abuse case
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
Thalapathy Vijay being questioned for tax evasion
Thalapathy Vijay being questioned for tax evasion
Sajjad Lone and Mehbooba Mufti’s close aide released from detention in J-K
Sajjad Lone and Mehbooba Mufti’s close aide released from detention in J-K
‘Make in India, for India and for the world’: PM Modi at DefExpo
‘Make in India, for India and for the world’: PM Modi at DefExpo
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra prices leak ahead of Feb 11 launch
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra prices leak ahead of Feb 11 launch
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news