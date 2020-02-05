Former BJP minister Chinmayanand walks out of jail after Allahabad High Court grants him bail in sexual abuse case

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:46 IST

The former Bharatiya Janata Party minister Chinmayanand walked out of Shahjahanpur jail on Wednesday after he was granted bail by Allahabad High Court in sexual abuse case.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday had granted him bail in the alleged rape case of a law student.

Chinmayanand was arrested in September last year after the 23-year-old woman accused him of sexual harassment and blackmail.

The woman was a student of the Chinmayanand-controlled SS Law College in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.