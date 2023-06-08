Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former chief secretary Rajiv Sinha takes charge as Election Commissioner of Bengal

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 08, 2023 02:36 PM IST

Sinha served as the state's chief secretary from September 2019 to September 2020.

Former Chief Secretary of West Bengal Rajiva Sinha on Wednesday was appointed as the State Election Commissioner (SEC).

Rajiv Sinha, former Chief Secretary(ANI)

West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose approved Rajiv Sinha's appointment after the state government proposed his name.

The upcoming panchayat election in Bengal that are due this year will be held under Rajiv Sinha's supervision.

The dates of the West Bengal panchayat elections have not yet been announced.

