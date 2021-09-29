Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata
india news

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata

Luizinho Falerio resigned from the Congress as well as the Goa assembly earlier week and extended his "support" to the Trinamool Congress.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Luizinho Faleiro with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and senior Trinamool Congress leaders in Kolkata on Wednesday. (HT photo / Samir Jana)

Former Goa chief minister and Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro on Wednesday joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state minister Subrata Mukherjee were among the senior leaders present at the induction ceremony.

A former president of Goa Congress, Luizinho Faleiro arrived in Kolkata along with a group of loyalists on Tuesday, days after he resigned from Congress as well as Goa assembly. 

Although he was tight-lipped on his future political move, until Wednesday, Faleiro extended his support to the Trinamool Congress. 

Welcoming the senior Goan leader to the party fold, Mamata Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress would “fight divisive forces and work towards ushering in a new dawn" for Goa.

RELATED STORIES

Former Goa Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Vasudev Poi and former state secretaries of the party, Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik and five others also joined the Trinamool Congress along with Faleiro. Sahitya Akademi Award winner and poet Shivdas Sonu Naik and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader Lavoo Mamledar were among them.  

The West Bengal chief minister welcomed them all at an event in Kolkata.

In a tweet, the Trinamool posted a video earlier in the day from its recently created official handle for Goa unit of the party that big annoucements were in the offing.

After winning the assembly elections in West Bengal held earlier this year with a thumping majority, and forming the government for the third consecutive time, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee is eying to expand its base in other states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Trinamool Congress has already announced to contest the assembly elections in Tripura in 2023 and aims to mark its foot print in Goa which is slated to go to the polls in 2022. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
luizinho faleiro all india trinamool congress indian national congress mamata banerjee
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Want to tell my mom Indian Army took care': LeT teen who spills beans on Pak

Centre renames Mid-Day Meal scheme, calls it PM POSHAN

NIA court rejects Sachin Vaze’s plea for house arrest post cardiac surgery

News updates from HT: Cyclone Shaheen to form over the Arabian Sea by Oct 1
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP