Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata

Former Goa chief minister and Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro on Wednesday joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state minister Subrata Mukherjee were among the senior leaders present at the induction ceremony.

A former president of Goa Congress, Luizinho Faleiro arrived in Kolkata along with a group of loyalists on Tuesday, days after he resigned from Congress as well as Goa assembly.

Although he was tight-lipped on his future political move, until Wednesday, Faleiro extended his support to the Trinamool Congress.

Welcoming the senior Goan leader to the party fold, Mamata Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress would “fight divisive forces and work towards ushering in a new dawn" for Goa.

It’s a matter of great pride for me to welcome Former Goa CM, 7-time MLA and stalwart Goan leader Shri @luizinhofaleiro to the Trinamool Congress family.



Together we will stand up for every Goan, fight divisive forces and work towards ushering in a NEW DAWN for Goa. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 29, 2021

Former Goa Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Vasudev Poi and former state secretaries of the party, Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik and five others also joined the Trinamool Congress along with Faleiro. Sahitya Akademi Award winner and poet Shivdas Sonu Naik and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader Lavoo Mamledar were among them.

The West Bengal chief minister welcomed them all at an event in Kolkata.

In a tweet, the Trinamool posted a video earlier in the day from its recently created official handle for Goa unit of the party that big annoucements were in the offing.

Goa deserves change, Goa deserves A NEW DAWN!



Stay tuned for something big today!#GonychiNaviSakal pic.twitter.com/22SLzzOgce — AITC Goa (@AITC4Goa) September 29, 2021

After winning the assembly elections in West Bengal held earlier this year with a thumping majority, and forming the government for the third consecutive time, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee is eying to expand its base in other states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Trinamool Congress has already announced to contest the assembly elections in Tripura in 2023 and aims to mark its foot print in Goa which is slated to go to the polls in 2022.