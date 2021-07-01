Former Kerala home minister gets death threat

Former home minister of Kerala Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, a legislator from Kottayam, on Monday received an anonymous letter threatening to eliminate him and his family members if they failed to leave the country in 10 days.

Talking to newsmen in the state capital the senior leader said the letter came in his MLA hostel address was written in Malayalam. He said the letter seems to be sent from north Kerala going by the language and he later handed it over to the police. “It said I will be targeted for including more names in criminal list. It seems it could be a move from some of the accused in T P Chandrasekharan murder case,” he said.

He was the home minister when Chandrasekharan, a rebel Communist leader, was hacked to death by a group of party workers owing allegiance to the CPI(M) in 2012. Many accused in the case were later convicted and undergoing jail term now.

“I have no other enemies. I heard some of the accused in TP murder case are on parole now. Let the police investigate it,” he said. Opposition leader V D Satheesan, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran and former CM Oommen Chandy sought detailed investigation into the threat. The government is yet to comment about this. T P Chandrasekharan’s widow K K Rema is a legislator in the new assembly elected with the support of the Congress.